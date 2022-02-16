Take a look inside COSMO buffet restaurant ahead of it opening in St Enoch Centre

NHS workers will be able to eat and drink for free before the restaurant opens.

Gearing up to open later this month, leading multi-cuisine restaurant group - COSMO Authentic World Kitchen will officially open its doors on Monday 21st February at their new restaurant in Glasgow’s St. Enoch Centre.

Ahead of their opening, COSMO is giving back to emergency services and care workers and inviting them into the restaurant to dine for free from their global menu this weekend (Friday 18th and Saturday 19th).

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Naomi Vance

Over 300 NHS, emergency services, social care sector, education and armed forces guests will enjoy a complimentary lunch and bottomless soft drinks. Those that want to secure a space can book via their website (work ID required of the booking name).

Known for their buffet experience, the restaurant’s roots lie in Pan Asian with six cuisines taking centre stage in their self-service world kitchen. There’s also plenty of theatre on offer at COSMO; diners can watch teppanyaki and more at eight live cooking stations across the venue.

Catering for up to 280 diners, the all you can eat restaurant offers something for all tastes, with 150 dishes and a world of flavours and cultures to choose from.

Picture: Naomi Vance

Suzanne Wink, operations director at COSMO said: “The time has finally come for COSMO to open our doors and we’re excited to share our global concept with Glasgow.

“We take so much pride in delivering an exceptional yet affordable dining experience for our guests and St. Enoch location is well and truly set to tempt your tastebuds.“

Picture: Naomi Vance

COSMO restaurant is located next to the nine-screen VUE cinema in the St. Enoch Centre. COSMO opens on Monday, 21st February from 12pm until late, seven days a week for lunch and dinner.