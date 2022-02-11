Two Glasgow restaurants awarded Bib Gourmands in 2022 Michelin Guide

Two Glasgow restaurants have been awarded a Bib Gourmand in the 2022 Michelin Guide.

What’s happening? 16 new Bib Gourmand restaurants in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland have today been revealed, ahead of the presentation of the Michelin Guide 2022 on 15th and 16th of February.

What are Bib Gourmands? Bib Gourmands are awarded to restaurants offering particularly good quality, good value cooking. Among these 16 places, three were already recommended in the Guide, while 13 are brand new additions for 2022.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Shutterstock

Glasgow restaurants gaining awards: Ka Pao has been promoted to a Bib for its Asian-inspired cooking, while Celentano's wins the award for its modern, Italian-influenced cooking, made with fine Scottish ingredients.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides said: “We are excited to reveal these 16 new Bib Gourmand awards ahead of the full presentation of our 2022 selection. Bib Gourmands are an important part of our selection and are particularly popular with our readers and users, who are always on the lookout for wonderful food at great prices. All these restaurants are to be congratulated for what they have achieved in these very challenging times.”

The Michelin Stars for 2022 will be announced next week, when we will find out of Glasgow retains or adds any Michelin Star restaurants to the dining scene.

In 2021 Scottish chef Lorna McNee brought the accolade home to the city just over five months into her first head chef role at the west end restaurant.