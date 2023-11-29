These are the best spots in Glasgow for a plate of chicken wings in 2023

Americanisation has brought a lot of things to Glasgow - from the early influence of the GI's staying over during World War 2 to more modern institutions like the Hard Rock Café - but by far the best thing America brought to Glasgow was their love of chicken wings.

You can't really beat chicken wings - even vegans love them, replacing the chicken of course for cauliflower or a similar substitute - it's the perfect pub food you can eat wings with one hand while drinking with the other. They're quick, they're handy, and they're delicious.

It didn't take long for the Glasgow hospitality scene to catch on - nowadays you can get some wings from just about any street in Glasgow. This, of course, is a great thing, but it dilutes the pond - to the point now where we have to ask: Where are the best places for chicken wings in Glasgow?

Looking for the best pizza in Glasgow? Look no further than our article: The 9 best pizzas in Glasgow ranked definitively

Whether they're Korean, American, or even Scottish-influenced - these are the 8 best spots in Glasgow to grab a plate of chicken wings.

1 . McFly's You can find McFly's down at Dockyard Social in Finnieston - and by god you'll want to find them soon. These are without a doubt some of the best chicken wings in Glasgow, with an incredible texture, taste, and choice of sauces. They're mouth-watering to say the least, and definitely worth a trip down to Finnieston for some wings alone.

2 . Kimchi Cult Glasgow hasn't fully caught on quite yet that Korean food is some of the best cuisine in the world - that's why we need to champion places like Kimchi Cult who are proving that point to a T. You can find the Korean fast-food spot down in Partick, we'd recommend picking up some bulgogi fries while you're at it - you won't be disappointed.

3 . Thunderbird We didn't hear about Thunderbird on Charing Cross (not to be confused with Thundercat on Mitchell Street who do an incredible pan pizza by the by) until recently - and we're kicking ourselves for not being there on opening day. Every Wednesday you get 50% off wings - get yourself down there.

4 . El Perro Negro We all know by now that El Perro Negro do some of the best burgers in Glasgow - but their wings are incredibly underrated. Don't believe me? Get some as a side between some pals next time you're down for a burger and prepare to eat your words (and some incredible wings while you're at it)