Published 12th Feb 2025, 10:36 BST

If you fancy a food delivery in North Lanarkshire, look no further than at some of the restaurants listed below.

North Lanarkshire has some of the best takeaways in Scotland - we can’t get enough of fast food.

That’s why today we wanted to look at the very best independent takeaways available in North Lanarkshire, where to find them, and what makes them so great.

Without further adieu, here’s our picks for the very best delivery restaurants and takeaways in North Lanarkshire in 2025.

Polski Kebab claims to be home of the biggest kebab in Scotland - based out of an industrial estate in Motherwell, it's a bit out the way. But if you're big and brave enough to make your way down there, you'll be rewarded with a kebab bigger than your head.

1. Polski Kebab

Mr Chef has been a Wishaw favourite for years now. A multi-award winner, Mr Chef is renowned for its pizzas, munchie boxes, and pretty active social media presence.

2. Mr Chef

if you're from Motherwell you already knew this would be on the list. Upper Crust is the absolute business. The chicken ferno is the stuff of legend - southern fried chicken, mayo, lettuce, all slathered in sweet chilli sauce.

3. Upper Crust

Burger 7 down in Coatbridge make burgers so filthy that we feel like we need a napkin just from looking at them. Maybe not the ideal first date dinner, but absolutely heavenly any other time.

4. Burger 7

