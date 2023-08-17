Formerly known as DRAM, the Scottish Pub & Bar Awards will announce the winners at the end of this month!

Hospitality venues across Glasgow are celebrating being named as finalists in the 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards, formerly known as the DRAM Awards.

The finalists include the Cathouse Rock Club and Radisson RED Sky Bar who are both named in the Pernod Ricard Late Night Venue category, The Piper Whisky Bar and The Pot Still for Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year and St Lukes and King Tuts Wah Wah Hut for the HI-SPIRITS Best Live Music Venue gong!

Outside the city centre, Glasgow is also represented by Coia’s Café in Duke St for the ARO Customer Service award, The East End Fox in Baillieston for Kopparberg New Bar of the Year and The Old Smiddy in Cathcart for the ever-popular Sheep Dog Whiskey Dog Friendly Pub of the Year.

A full list of the finalists can be found below and include many more of the venues, companies and people that make Glasgow’s hospitality industry great!

The awards are celebrating their 28th year, making them Scotland’s longest-established hospitality awards. They were established to recognise excellence in the Scottish licensed trade by industry magazine DRAM.

Over the last three decades the event has garnered a reputation as being one of the most prestigious events in Scotland’s licensed trade calendar and have been referred to, year in and year out, as the “Oscars of the industry.” The winners will be revealed at a glitzy awards dinner on Tuesday August 29 at The Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

Says organiser Susan Young, “This year, a record number of votes were received from the public across a multitude of categories. The best of the best have now been named ranging from pubs that are Dog Friendly to cocktail bars that serve up fabulous drinks, from community pubs with stars behind the bars, to late night venues.

“Customers voted and then mystery shoppers visited, with the last word going to the awards judges. It was certainly not an easy task due to the quality of all the finalists and many miles have been travelled.”

More than 600 people will gather at the event to find out what pubs are taking the top accolade.

1 . Coia’s Cafe Coia’s Cafe in Dennistoun is a finalist in the ARO Procurement Customer Service Award at the Scottish Pub & Bar Awards.

2 . Mini Grill Steakhouse Mini Grill Steakhouse on Bath Street was also nominated for the ARO Procurement Customer Service Award.

3 . The Piper Whisky Bar The Piper Whisky Bar on the corner of George Square is one of two finalists from Glasgow in the Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year category.

4 . The Pot Still The Pot Still is the second pub in Glasgow to be nominated for the Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year award