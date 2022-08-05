The best independent craft beer shops in Glasgow

As it’s international beer day (5 August), it’s be rude not to buy a can or two.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow isn’t short of brweries - it is after all home of Tennent’s, Drygate and West - and real ale pubs such as the Bon Accord, the Potstill and The State Bar. But what about the times when you want to take some great beers home?

Well you’re in luck as Glasgow has some cracking options when it comes to craft beer shops.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jehad Hatu of the Grunting Growler explains why he thinks Glasgow’s craft beer shops are so popular: “Great tasting (craft) beers had become lost over time - some what of an Atlantis so to speak. But now breweries have gone back to creating sophisticated recipes that are made with with high quality ingredients, and suddenly, out of nowhere, there has been an entire new world that has been opened up to beer drinkers.

“And that’s where craft beer shops come into play. We’re almost like tour guides taking them on an awesome journey through the new world of beers.”

Here are our pick of some of the best.

Drygate

Get your beers straight from the source by shopping at Drygate.

Sample the wares in the brewery bar - or in the beer garden if the weather is nice - before checking out their beer library and deciding what to buy.

Stocking their own excellent selection of Glasgow brewed beers, guest beers from the rest of the UK and excellent brands from America and beyond, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Good Spirits Co.

This much loved business has a shop in the city centre and west end, and the helpful staff are always on hand to help with any questions.

Theshops are filled with some amazing beer, from Scotland, the UK and abroad, meaning you’ll never be stuck for choice.

Grunting Growler

As the name suggests, the Grunting Growler not only stocks great beers but also the eponymous Growler. Hugely popular in the beer scene in the States, the growler is a reusable jug that the staff fill for you straight from their draught taps.

Heading into the shop, you’ll be greeted by a huge array of the beer, but don’t worry the knowledgeable staff will be on hand to offer advice, tasters and to fill your growler from the beers on tap.

Valhalla’s Goat