Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Corset Club, Scotland’s first LGBTQ+ Cocktail Lounge and Show Bar will open its doors next week on Thursday March 28.

Billed as an 'inclusive safe space for queer people and allies' - The Corset Club will be open seven days a week, with cabaret, drag and comedy performances to entertain Glaswegians in the Merchant City, alongside 'killer cocktails' and drinks from the expert team of experienced bartenders and front of house staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new venue and cocktail bar is headed by 28 year-old Callum Raymond Young - and while he is young, he brings with him over a decade of hospitality experience from working here in Glasgow.

Callum Raymond Young, the 28-year-old managing director of The Corset Club

Callum Young said: "Opening my own venue has been a long held dream and The Corset Club will be an inclusive space for all people to come together and celebrate creativity and culture. We are committed to fostering a sense of community, celebrating diversity, and contributing to Glasgow’s nightlife. I am incredibly proud to lead this initiative and look."

The Corset Club on 53 Virginia Street is part of the historic Jacobean Building. Built in 1817 as a tobacco and sugar merchants exchange, later it became a girls school. The iconic ‘Jacobean Corsetry’ sign that many locals will recognise has been in place since the 1940s, the business was a corset wholesales who provided luxury shapewear to stores across the UK.

The building's heritage was also the inspiration for the show bar's name, with many of the performers donning corsetry in their elaborate costumes. The interiors will feature sumptuous velvet curtains amidst a dark candle lit atmosphere. With an impressive drinks list, the cocktail menu has been inspired by LGBTQI+ films and queer culture, with cocktails such as Paris is Burning, Call Me By Your Name and Boy Erased.

The interior of the new Corset Club in the Merchant City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening performance schedule at The Corset Club will feature:

Monday: Stand up comedy with LGBTQ+ women and people of colour performers

Stand up comedy with LGBTQ+ women and people of colour performers Tuesday: Drag performer and singer, Slut Drop Sally

Drag performer and singer, Slut Drop Sally Wednesday: Cabaret

Cabaret Thursday: Live vocals, jazz and power ballads

Live vocals, jazz and power ballads Friday: Fempire fridays drag show hosted by Skinny Minnie, Slutdrop Sally and Tianah Tucker with guests from across Scotland

Fempire fridays drag show hosted by Skinny Minnie, Slutdrop Sally and Tianah Tucker with guests from across Scotland Saturday: 90s dance classics, piano tunes

90s dance classics, piano tunes Sunday Service: Talented singer Lizzie Laine will host a relaxed show with audience interaction and singing familiar favourites for a chilled reset to the week.

The Corset Club is committed to being accessible and inclusive. The LGBTQ+ space stands against prejudice and wants to create a place for people of all identities and backgrounds to come together and celebrate culture. Inclusive and accessible, the site has been designed to be people friendly, including large format menus, light sensitivity glasses, accessible toilets and bar servery.