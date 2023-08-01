Victorian Glasgow: The life and times of Victorian-era Glaswegians in 26 pictures

2 . Building the ‘Great Eastern’ (1858)

Scottish naval architect and civil engineer John Scott Russell (1808 - 1882) on the right wearing a top hat, who co-designed the ‘Great Eastern’ with Isambard Kingdom Brunel. The ship was launched but stuck on the slipway for two months. Russell was born in Parkhead in Glasgow and graduated from the University there aged 13. He had considered a religious career but his fascination with steam and design inspired him to set up a coach company instead. Unfortunately in 1834 he became responsible for the first fatal automobile accident in Scotland in which four passengers died. This ended his business and he turned to ship design instead, pioneering experimental wave-line vessels for the Union Canal Company and, with Brunel, making the steamer ‘Great Eastern’ possible despite its size. He also worked as a journalist specialising in railway articles and owned his own shipyard.