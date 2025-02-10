The Michelin Guide Awards Ceremony 2025 has officially begun, now we wait to see

Today, February 10 2025, marks a historic day in Glaswegian hospitality history as the Michelin Guide hosts its first ever Scottish awards ceremony in Glasgow.

Chefs, journalists, and esteemed guests from all across Britain have begun to arrive at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

The ceremony is expected to begin shortly at 6pm and will run for approximately 1 hour. Glaswegians can watch the ceremony live on Youtube by clicking here.

Are we expecting any new Michelin stars awarded in Glasgow in 2025?

It’s entirely possible that a Michelin Star could be coming to Glasgow, given how much attention we’ve been getting from the Michelin Guide as a culinary hotspot in recent years.

The last time a Glaswegian restaurant saw a new Michelin Star was Unalome by Graeme Cheevers in 2024. Before that the Michelin Star was Lorna McNee’s Cail Bruich in 2021.

Prior to that the last Michelin Star went to Gordon Ramsay’s Amaryllis in Glasgow back in 2002, though that restaurant shut in 2004.

What about Michelin stars for the rest of Scotland?

Scotland currently has 11 restaurants that hold a Michelin Star distinction, and we’d imagine given that they’ve chosen Scotland to host the awards for the first time ever, that they’re set to dish out some stars to Scottish restaurants. We are expecting new Michelin star restaurants in Edinburgh and possibly more Green Star awards for restaurants rooted in sustainability.

A Michelin Star is the hallmark for outstanding dining and hospitality. For chefs and restaurateurs, it’s the highest honour one can obtain, it is judged and awarded based on 5 categories:

The quality of the products

The mastery of flavour and cooking

The personality of the cuisine

The consistency between visits

The value for money

For live updates on the Michelin Guide Awards Ceremony 2025 as they happen, tune in to the GlasgowWorld live blog by clicking here.