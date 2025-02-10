The Ritz executive chef John Williams to appear at industry event at The Barras

A hospitality industry event at Barras Art and Design will bring together figures from Scotland’s food and drink scene, alongside representatives of the Michelin Guide and leading chefs.

Tomorrow, a Scotland Food & Drink event will provide the postscript to the Michelin Guide ceremony, set to take place this evening at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. The industry event will include panel discussions and a discussion with John Williams MBE, the Executive Chef at The Ritz London.

John Williams joined The Ritz London as Executive Chef in 2004, bringing with him three decades of experience in hospitality. The son of a Tyneside fisherman, Williams developed his passion for food at an early age. Building upon his experience cooking at home with his mother and in classes at school, Williams began his culinary career in 1974 as a Commis Chef, while studying for his City and Guilds qualification at South Shields College.

Williams worked his way up the ranks of some of London’s most prestigious hotels ultimately leading to his appointment as Maître Chef des Cuisines in 1995.

In his capacity as Executive Chef at The Ritz, Williams oversees a kitchen brigade of over 60 chefs and is responsible for the seasonal menus as Michelin-star chef for The Ritz Restaurant, The Palm Court renowned for the world-famous Afternoon Tea, The Rivoli Bar and Room Service.

In May 2024, Chef John Williams was named President of The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, through which he promotes the education and training of young chefs.

Under his leadership, The Ritz Restaurant was awarded one Michelin Star in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2017 for the first time in the hotel’s history and in 2019, The Ritz London: The Cookbook by John Williams, was published.

He’s not the first Michelin Star chef to find himself at The Barras - Gordon Ramsay filmed the final of his television series Future Food Stars there in 2023.

The event will also be a showcase for Scottish produce, featuring: Nakey Bakey, Lazy Day Foods, WEECookSHORE, The Scottish Seaweed Co. and The Coo Shed.

The event will be hosted by Julie Lin, head chef of Michelin Bib Gourmand recommended Gaga Kitchen in Partick. Contributors will include Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides; Billy Garrett, Director of Culture, Tourism and Events at Glasgow Life and Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink

A panel discussion will include Lorna McNee, Michelin Star Head Chef at Cail Bruich and Great British Menu judge; Jonathan MacDonald of Ox and Finch; Rebecca Ricketts, Campaign and Project Lead at Glasgow Chamber of Commerce; Katy Rodger from Katy Rodger's Artisan Dairy, Knockraith Farm; David Cochrane MBE, Chief Executive at Hospitality Industry Trust Scotland; Moira Stalker, Skills Manager at Food and Drink Federation Scotland; Eilidh Wynd, Commercial Executive at Simon Howie Foods and Katie Morton, General Manager at Edinbane Lodge.