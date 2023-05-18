Ibrox and The Barras to feature in final of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars

Tonight’s semi-final of the second series of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars set the stage for a homecoming of sorts for the celebrity chef. The show sees 12 contestants competing for his £150,000 investment, now whittled down to the last three:

Amy - Owner of Blondie Bakery which produces a range of blondie-based products for individuals and wholesale

Sam - Owner of seafood boil chain Hot N Juicy Shrimp LDN, with takeaways in Bethnal Green and Woodgreen

Andy - Owns Drops Of Heal, a CBD oil brand and hopes to help people change the way they take CBD and exploit its benefits for boosting mental health

The final moments of the seventh episode revealed the last challenges for the contestants will take place in Glasgow with locations including Ibrox stadium and Barras Art and Design, a music venue and gastropub near the Gallowgate. A shot shows guests arriving for a showcase of the contestants’ business ideas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ramsay visited the Rangers training ground to meet players while filming the episode and recently announced he has devised a new menu for a dedicated Rangers hospitality lounge, which will be in place for next season.

Gordon Ramsay addresses contestants from the pitch at Ibrox.

The three finalists will complete tasks in Glasgow before appearing before an invited audience of local hospitality figures and Gordon Ramsay to present their business ideas as the competition reaches a crescendo.

Gary Townsend - head chef of One Devonshire Gardens where Ramsay won a Michelin Star in 2002 - was one of the guests for the final presentation alongside current Glasgow Michelin star chef Graeme Cheevers, Gillian and Nichola Reith of Three Sisters Bake, Peter McKenna of The Gannet, Colin Campbell of Sylvan, Paul and Chris Charalambous of Chapter One, Joanna Nethery of Five March, Rory McGinley of Two Fat Ladies at The Buttery, Graham Suttle of The Finnieston and Rachel Suttle of Hidden Lane Brewery.

Filmed on a match day Saturday in the East End against the backdrop of lively weekend markets and neighbouring bar The Squirrel, Gordon joked about the Celtic score when speaking to the assembled crowd and said The Barras had special memories for him of getting fish and chips with his dad when he was a child.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Production for the final task was set up outside BAaD after filming for the semi-final in Brighton was completed.

While in Glasgow the bombastic, award-winning chef dined at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel and was spotted having a meal in Ox and Finch in the West End.

Gordon Ramsay on Future Food Stars

Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay Global opened a hub in Glasgow to join offices in London and Los Angeles to produce the second series of the BBC One format. Local researchers, development executives and producers shaped the recommisioned food and drink format in which the celebrity chef travels the country with his chosen hospitality entrepreneurs.

Ramsay, who was born in Johnstone, said the move to Glasgow was a “dream come true.”

Advertisement

Advertisement