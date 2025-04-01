The story of Glasgow's best speciality coffee shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We sat down with one of the biggest names in Scotland’s coffee industry to learn what it takes to make some of the best coffee in the country right here in Glasgow

Last week we got the chance to sit down with David Deans, head of Coffee at Papercup, to learn a little more about one of Glasgow’s foremost coffee shops at their café on Great Western Road

The original café on Great Western Road opened 15 years ago, now the business has its own roastery in the railway arches across from SWG3, as well as a new café in Motherwell which opened in 2013.

David Deans is one of the foremost names in Scotland’s coffee industry, starting out in the bean business over 20 years ago. Deans is now one of Papercup’s most senior members of staff, joining the Glasgow coffee roastery and café 10 years ago.

We sat down with David Deans to see what it takes to become one of Glasgow’s best coffee houses, their process for roasting coffee, and more.

What’s different about Papercup Coffee?

“What’s different about Papercup compared to your run of the mill places is that we’ve always worked really closely with the suppliers and farmers of the coffee we’ve wanted to use.

“The whole reason I joined Papercup is thanks to their ethos of using the best coffee they could get their hands on and making it accessible to people.

“There’s plenty of good coffee places in Glasgow but they’re either really expensive or not so approachable. So it was our idea to make it fun, everyone can enjoy it then. That’s still what we do today.

“Papercup works with various suppliers as directly as possible - we always try to buy from the farmers if possible.”

How does Papercup go about making their coffee?

Papercup make an incredible cup of coffee - our personal favourite filter coffee in the city if we're being honest. If you're serious about coffee get yourself down to their roastery in Yorkhill in the railway arches across from SWG3. On a Monday or a Wednesday you can smell the roast in process and get a seat, enjoying a deep, full-bodied coffee to the sound of the rhythmic rumble of trains passing overhead. | Papercup

“We’ll get samples throughout the year from different origins or to suit different taste profiles. We’ll cut them all blind, we’ll decide which ones we really like and then we’ll bring them in.

“We run the coffee through a process to get it to taste its best, then we’ll roast it maybe 30/40 different ways, more some times - then taste them all. It takes about two weeks to a month to get all that done.

“Then we decide on a name for a coffee and release it!”

What sets Papercup apart from other specialty coffee businesses?

“Our experience doing this really sets us apart from the speciality coffee business in Glasgow. 15 years is no small amount of time.

“I’ve been in coffee for 23 years and speciality coffee only really started to become a thing in Scotland around then. So we’ve been at the front of it for a long long time, and I think that experience gives us the edge over other places.

“And of course it’s presented in a nice friendly manner.”

What kind of experience does Papercup want to present to its customers?

Papercup opened in Motherwell back in 2013 and has saw huge success since | Contributed

“When it comes to coffee and drinking coffee here - even if you just want a flat white - the main coffee we serve here is called ritual. Coffee is everyone’s daily ritual and everyone should be able to drink our signature coffee. It’s nice, it’s approachable, whether you’ve started at Starbucks or at home with Nescafe or even at a speciality coffee house.

“Over and above that we’ve got things like the batch coffee that rotates all the time - alongside more weird and wonderful stuff like the peachy, bubblegum and watermelon that most people in Glasgow won’t be able to taste all the time.

“We try to make it accessible to everyone, we don’t use terminology that’ll put people off and generally just try not to make it confusing for anyone.”

Why should people come to Papercup?

The specials are always changing at Papercup on Great Western Road, This is one of their latest specials which is an open focaccia with pea and tarragon salsa, brown butter leeks, crispy bacon and hazelnuts. | Papercup Coffee Company

“I think it’s the best about. I might be biased obviously, but I’m still here 10 years later. We also do it fairly, maybe we don’t shout about ourselves enough because we concentrate on the people that are here and doing our thing.

“We’re always going to be here. We’re always going to try and excel and be the best. Whether it’s the food, the cakes, or the coffee. You’re likely to find something in Papercup that you won’t find anywhere else.”