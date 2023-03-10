Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The top 12 best cocktail bars in Glasgow right now

We put together this list of the top 12 best cocktail bars in the city to help you along with your weekend plans

By Liam Smillie
3 hours ago

Glasgow is one of the best cities in the UK for hospitality - with a vibrant night-life that is rivaled by few others across Britain - and of course a big part of that night-life, is our cities many cocktail bars.

But how do you know where to find the absolute best cocktails in the city when there’s so much choice? We put together this list of 12 of the best cocktail bars in the city to help you along. Still crippled with indecision? Close your eyes and point to one, it’s guaranteed to be boujee.

Undefined: gallery
In addition to traditional Scottish food, Stravaigin also offers a rnage of cocktails

1. Stravaigin

In addition to traditional Scottish food, Stravaigin also offers a rnage of cocktails

Photo Sales
The Sage & Pomegranate Margarita by Ralph & Finns is worth the visit alone

2. Ralph & Finns

The Sage & Pomegranate Margarita by Ralph & Finns is worth the visit alone

Photo Sales
The Kelvingrove Cafe offers an impressive range of cocktails in the West End

3. Kelvingrove Cafe

The Kelvingrove Cafe offers an impressive range of cocktails in the West End

Photo Sales
Over in the East End, Van WInkle offers cocktails and BBQ in an wild west-esque pub

4. Van Winkle

Over in the East End, Van WInkle offers cocktails and BBQ in an wild west-esque pub

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
GlasgowHospitalityCocktails