These Glasgow restaurants are offering Christmas dinner delivery

Enjoy a restaurant quality meal at home this Christmas with one of these festive meal kits.

It is, once again, going to be a Christmas under Covid restrictions, with many of us choosing to have smaller celebrations or go out less.

With this in mind, a number of Glasgow restaurants are offering cook at home kits. With easy to make festive dishes, these are an ideal way to celebrate the season without any extra stress.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas by Six by Nico

Six by Nico is offering a five course Christmas box with a starter of Scottish smoked salmon. For mains there’s a bacon wrapped turkey ballotine with freekeh, apricot and pine nut stuffing.

On the side you will receive pigs in blankets, spiced red cabbage, potato and truffle gratin and sprouts. This box is also available in a vegetarian option. You can buy here

Delivery Date: Wednesday, 22nd December and Thursday, 23rd December 2021

How much: £100 for two people.

The Loveable Rouge

Picture: Loveable Rogue

This four course Christmas box meal box includes a spiced parsnip veloute soup with roast hazelnut, pear and sourdough loaf.

There’s beef wellington and sides of garlic roast potatoes, honey carrots and parsnips, pigs and blankets. A sticky date pudding with clotted cream is also available as a dessert, and the meal comes with a bottle of wine.

The Lovable Rouge also delivers a vegetarian option and you can order now here

Delivery Date: Up until Saturday, 25th December 2021

How much: £140 for two people

Thyme 2 Dine

This box for two includes canapés, sides, bread, dessert and a bottle of Prosecco.

You will receive sourdough bread and aged balsamic, haggis bon bon’s, Catalan smoked paprika alioli, dunked hot smoked salmon, and a trio of mini quiches.

Sides include garlic and chive mash, pea purée and braised red cabbage. And dessert is a sticky toffee pudding, salted caramel sauce and Bailey’s crème fraiche. You can order now here

Delivery Date: You can choose your delivery date upon checkout.

How much: £79.50 excluding extras

Five March

This popular west end restaurant, which is also running a pop-up at SWG3’s Acid Bar, has a meat and veggie option for two this Christmas.

On the menu for carnivores is:

Freedom bakery, sourdough, butter, sea salt

Crayfish cocktail, marie rose, cos lettuce, sweet red pepper

Smoked salmon, gravlax sauce, crackers

Turkey roulade, chipolatas, french onion gravy, prune and pork stuffing

Maple roasted carrots, puff daddies, pistachio cream

Charred sprouts, soy glazed chestnuts, Chinese five spice

Five March spuds, rosemary and garlic aioli

Chocolate parfait, maple, raspberry, peanut butter granola

Scottish cheese, oatcakes, chutney

While vegetarians can tuck into:

Freedom bakery sourdough, butter, sea salt

Beetroot tartare, cornichons, capers, hazelnut bread sauce, vinaigrette

Charred leeks, romesco, parmesan, almond crumb

Stuffed pumpkin, apple, fennel, chilli, pecans

Maple roasted carrots, puff daddies, pistachio cream

Charred sprouts, soy glazed chestnuts, Chinese five spice

Five March spuds, rosemary and garlic aioli

Chocolate parfait, maple, raspberry, peanut butter granola

Scottish cheese, oatcakes, chutney

Delivery date: Orders will be available for collection on 24 December.

How much: The meat box is £120 for two and the veggie option is £90 for two. Find out more and order here.

Anchor Line

This city centre restaurant and bar has Christmas meal kits available to order now for two. Everything is pre-cooked, dishes just need to be heated up and assembled by following the easy instructions.

On the menu there’s bread and olives, smoked salmon and king prawns, turkey with all the trimmings, and dessert of sticky toffee pudding.

Delivery date: Customers can collect on Christmas eve from Anchor Line.