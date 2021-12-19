These Glasgow restaurants are offering Christmas dinner delivery

It is, once again, going to be a Christmas under Covid restrictions, with many of us choosing to have smaller celebrations or go out less.
With this in mind, a number of Glasgow restaurants are offering cook at home kits. With easy to make festive dishes, these are an ideal way to celebrate the season without any extra stress.
Christmas by Six by Nico
Six by Nico is offering a five course Christmas box with a starter of Scottish smoked salmon. For mains there’s a bacon wrapped turkey ballotine with freekeh, apricot and pine nut stuffing.
On the side you will receive pigs in blankets, spiced red cabbage, potato and truffle gratin and sprouts. This box is also available in a vegetarian option. You can buy here
Delivery Date: Wednesday, 22nd December and Thursday, 23rd December 2021
How much: £100 for two people.
The Loveable Rouge
This four course Christmas box meal box includes a spiced parsnip veloute soup with roast hazelnut, pear and sourdough loaf.
There’s beef wellington and sides of garlic roast potatoes, honey carrots and parsnips, pigs and blankets. A sticky date pudding with clotted cream is also available as a dessert, and the meal comes with a bottle of wine.
The Lovable Rouge also delivers a vegetarian option and you can order now here
Delivery Date: Up until Saturday, 25th December 2021
How much: £140 for two people
Thyme 2 Dine
This box for two includes canapés, sides, bread, dessert and a bottle of Prosecco.
You will receive sourdough bread and aged balsamic, haggis bon bon’s, Catalan smoked paprika alioli, dunked hot smoked salmon, and a trio of mini quiches.
Sides include garlic and chive mash, pea purée and braised red cabbage. And dessert is a sticky toffee pudding, salted caramel sauce and Bailey’s crème fraiche. You can order now here
Delivery Date: You can choose your delivery date upon checkout.
How much: £79.50 excluding extras
Five March
This popular west end restaurant, which is also running a pop-up at SWG3’s Acid Bar, has a meat and veggie option for two this Christmas.
On the menu for carnivores is:
- Freedom bakery, sourdough, butter, sea salt
- Crayfish cocktail, marie rose, cos lettuce, sweet red pepper
- Smoked salmon, gravlax sauce, crackers
- Turkey roulade, chipolatas, french onion gravy, prune and pork stuffing
- Maple roasted carrots, puff daddies, pistachio cream
- Charred sprouts, soy glazed chestnuts, Chinese five spice
- Five March spuds, rosemary and garlic aioli
- Chocolate parfait, maple, raspberry, peanut butter granola
- Scottish cheese, oatcakes, chutney
While vegetarians can tuck into:
- Freedom bakery sourdough, butter, sea salt
- Beetroot tartare, cornichons, capers, hazelnut bread sauce, vinaigrette
- Charred leeks, romesco, parmesan, almond crumb
- Stuffed pumpkin, apple, fennel, chilli, pecans
- Maple roasted carrots, puff daddies, pistachio cream
- Charred sprouts, soy glazed chestnuts, Chinese five spice
- Five March spuds, rosemary and garlic aioli
- Chocolate parfait, maple, raspberry, peanut butter granola
- Scottish cheese, oatcakes, chutney
Delivery date: Orders will be available for collection on 24 December.
How much: The meat box is £120 for two and the veggie option is £90 for two. Find out more and order here.
Anchor Line
This city centre restaurant and bar has Christmas meal kits available to order now for two. Everything is pre-cooked, dishes just need to be heated up and assembled by following the easy instructions.
On the menu there’s bread and olives, smoked salmon and king prawns, turkey with all the trimmings, and dessert of sticky toffee pudding.
Delivery date: Customers can collect on Christmas eve from Anchor Line.
How much: £85 for two. Find out more and order here.