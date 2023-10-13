TV celebrity chef opens new restaurant in Larkhall

The TV chef, Jimmy Lee, who is well-known for his appearances on This Morning and Tiktok, has opened the new Chinese restaurant opening in Larkhall

Shanghai Oriental, a modern Cantonese restaurant, has opened in Larkhall.The fashionable new restaurant on the outskirts of Glasgow is offering authentic Chinese food straight from Shanghai with an extensive menu created in collaboration by Asian-Scots Celebrity Chef and TikTok phenomenon, Jimmy Lee.

Jimmy, a regular chef on ITV’s This Morning show and owner of Glasgow’s multi-award-winning Lychee Oriental has spent months teaching the Shanghai Oriental kitchen staff to assist them increase their understanding of oriental cooking and design a menu that combines traditional flavours with modern cooking techniques.

Shanghai Oriental will offer Cantonese cuisine and cocktails in their sit-down restaurant

Chef Jimmy Lee commented: “I’ve been a chef for over 20 years, and it’s been an honour to mentor the Shanghai Oriental kitchen team as they open their doors in Larkhall.

“The restaurant’s cuisine features Chinese and Southeast Asian meals, with organic products used whenever possible. In addition, the crew here strives to combine the best in hygiene, food sourcing, culinary skills, and service.”