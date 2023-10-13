Register
TV celebrity chef opens new restaurant in Larkhall

The TV chef, Jimmy Lee, who is well-known for his appearances on This Morning and Tiktok, has opened the new Chinese restaurant opening in Larkhall

By Liam Smillie
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 13:21 BST
Shanghai Oriental, a modern Cantonese restaurant, has opened in Larkhall.The fashionable new restaurant on the outskirts of Glasgow is offering authentic Chinese food straight from Shanghai with an extensive menu created in collaboration by Asian-Scots Celebrity Chef and TikTok phenomenon, Jimmy Lee.

Jimmy, a regular chef on ITV’s This Morning show and owner of Glasgow’s multi-award-winning Lychee Oriental has spent months teaching the Shanghai Oriental kitchen staff to assist them increase their understanding of oriental cooking and design a menu that combines traditional flavours with modern cooking techniques.

Shanghai Oriental will offer Cantonese cuisine and cocktails in their sit-down restaurant
Shanghai Oriental will offer Cantonese cuisine and cocktails in their sit-down restaurant
Chef Jimmy Lee commented: “I’ve been a chef for over 20 years, and it’s been an honour to mentor the Shanghai Oriental kitchen team as they open their doors in Larkhall.

TV Chef Jimmy Lee is well-known for his regular appearances on this morning and Tiktok, as well as has restaurant brand 'Salt & Chilli'
TV Chef Jimmy Lee is well-known for his regular appearances on this morning and Tiktok, as well as has restaurant brand ‘Salt & Chilli’

“The restaurant’s cuisine features Chinese and Southeast Asian meals, with organic products used whenever possible. In addition, the crew here strives to combine the best in hygiene, food sourcing, culinary skills, and service.”

Shanghai Oriental is now open at 108 Union Street, Larkhall, ML9 1EFFor details and the full menu, visit www.shanghaioriental.co.uk

