Two chippies near Glasgow named among the best in the UK by Fry Awards

Two chippies near Glasgow have been named among the best in the UK.

The 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants 2025 celebrate the incredible achievements of fish and chip shops nationwide with two eateries near Glasgow being recognised by the Fry Awards.

The results follow months of judging in which takeaways, restaurants and mobile units were secretly assessed by mystery diners on a range of aspects such as food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.

Only the operators with the highest scores earn an award. The pass mark this year for both the takeaway and restaurant categories was 96% and above, although several were successful in gaining the full 100%. This is the 13th year the awards have taken place and judges were not disappointed with the quality of entrants or the food served.

Quintiliani's Fast Food

Catch Fish and Chips in Giffnock on Fenwick Road was recognised as one of the top ten restaurants in the country whilst Quintiliani’s Fast Food in Larkhall was part of the 50 best takeaways.

Reece Head, competition organiser, comments: “Congratulations to this year’s award winners! Another year has passed and, once again, these shops have shown resilience, adapting to today’s challenges with remarkable dedication. At a time when inflationary pressures are being felt, these businesses continue to stay positive and prioritise their customers, maintain exceptional standards, and find innovative ways to keep fish and chips affordable.

“Starting the year as award winners is a fantastic way for fish and chip shops to kick off 2025, setting the tone for a successful year ahead.

“Whether served in a restaurant, a takeaway, or from a mobile unit, the Fry Awards prove that quality fish and chips can be enjoyed anywhere.”

All takeaways, restaurants, and mobiles that entered receive their mystery dining report, while winners also receive a plaque to proudly display in their shops.