Memories will be made as The Chip brings its festive campaign to life across its popular interconnected spaces.

Ubiquitous Chip, the much-loved cornerstone of Ashton Lane, invites you to have a Merry Little Chipmas this festive season with the bars, restaurants and roof terrace of the Glasgow institution transformed into a magical one-stop winter wonderland.

Food is most certainly calling this Christmas in both The Restaurant and Upstairs at The Chip with menus brimming with seasonality and a delicious geography of taste including Eyemouth crab, Tweed Valley rib eye, Shetland cod, Cumbrian Turkey, Lanark blue, and Manjari chocolate.

The cute-and-cool Corner Bar will transform into a warm and welcoming indoor-outdoor, on-street pitstop for visitors to Ashton Lane, with Christmas classics including mulled wine, Bailey’s hot chocolate, and hot toddy.

Meanwhile, in The Big Pub upstairs; the bustling all-ages den of chatter, with a roaring fire and sweeping drinks list, a new festive cocktail list includes knockout creations such as Mulled Negroni; a Christmas spin on the classic, Baby Sham; made in the house, tastes like the original, and Chris Cringle; a short boozy drink to warm you up.

And, as the West End’s only rooftop drinking and dining spot, The Rooftop Terrace promises to elevate your Merry Little Chipmas further with heaters, cosy blankets, vibey candlelight and seriously top tunage.

As 2023 moves into 2024, and as Scotland unites to celebrate the age-old tradition of Hogmanay, the Ubiquitous Chip will be a scene of unforgettable magic and memories with elevated dining experiences, live music and of course, a bagpiper.

