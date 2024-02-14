Valentine's Day is finally upon us as people share the love with those who mean most to them.
Glasgow is a very romantic city with the city being home to the bones of St Valentine which can be found on Ballater Street in the Gorbals.
Whether you have left it late to book a table or have just decided today that you probably should take your loved one out, then we have you covered with some of the best restaurants in the city that still have tables remaining.
1. The Ivy
If you fancy heading to one of Glasgow's classy establishments, The Ivy has limited tables for Valentine's Day left after 8pm. 106 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 2NB.
2. Ardnamurchan
Ardnamurchan bring a taste of the best Scottish produce to the table with them having a table left at 4pm if you fancy an early meal on Valentine's Day. 325 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3PT.
3. Assaggini
Assaggini is one of Glasgow's newest restaurants and you'll be pleased to know the Italian restaurant on Byres Road has a few time slots remaining on Valentine's Day. 227 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8UD.
4. The McMillan
The McMillan is a great spot for steak in Glasgow's Southside. They have some availability left if you want to sit at the bar. 862 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET.