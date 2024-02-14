Valentine's Day is finally upon us as people share the love with those who mean most to them.

Glasgow is a very romantic city with the city being home to the bones of St Valentine which can be found on Ballater Street in the Gorbals .

Whether you have left it late to book a table or have just decided today that you probably should take your loved one out, then we have you covered with some of the best restaurants in the city that still have tables remaining.