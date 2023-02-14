We visited St Valentine’s remains in Glasgow - here’s what we found out

We travelled to the Gorbals to visit the remains of Saint Valentine’s and find out just how he ended up in Glasgow - 1500 miles away from his head

Saint Valentine, the third-century patron saint of the Italian city of Terni, epilepsy and beekeepers - and of course, Valentine’s Day - but how did the near 2000-year-old bones of a Roman saint end up in the Gorbals?

The saints annual feast day, February 14, is fast approaching - long associated with Valentine’s Day - a day to celebrate love and to share gifts with your significant other, but exactly why is Saint Valentine associated with love?

To find out more about the story, we went right to the source - that’s right, we have a piece of St. V right here in Glasgow - at the Blessed John Duns Scotus, a Catholic Church in the Gorbals.

The bones were moved there in 1993 from the nearby St Francis’ Chapel, also in the Gorbals, where they sat in relative anonymity for around 100 years after being shipped over from Europe by monks who were supposedly impressed with the faith in Glasgow.

On Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, the wooden box adorned with gold plated letters that read ‘Corpus Valentini Martyris’ [the Body of the martyr Valentine] will be decorated with flowers, as it is every year.

About 1500 miles away in the city of Rome, St Valentine’s skull sits inside a gilded box - embellished with a crown of flowers, we hope he doesn’t miss his old bones too much.

Charlie Gribben of Strathclyde Catholics spoke with Glasgow World about the remains of St Valentine’s found at The Church of Blessed John Duns Scotus in the Gorbals