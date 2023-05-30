Walkers to open a ‘crisp sandwich’ shop in Glasgow for one week only

Highlights from the menu include the ‘Mighty Monster Muncher’, a Monster Munch-filled fish finger sandwich, with cabbage, chipotle mayonnaise and Pico De Gallo on home-baked Focaccia.

Walkers has today announced that it is partnering with a sandwich shop in Glasgow to launch a ‘Walkers Sandwich Shop’ starting June 12.

The shops will be located in Glasgow and across the UK for one week only and feature a unique ‘#Crispin Sandwich Menu’ of unique crisp sandwich creations, with regional specialities created by each shop, including one by London-based ‘sandwich guru’ and Max’s Sandwich Shop owner, Max Halley.

The full menu and list of shop locations won’t be revealed until the week before opening, however alongside Max’s Sandwich Shop in London, other locations are set to include Glasgow, Liverpool and Brighton.

The launch follows two years of playful debate about how the iconic crisps and sandwich duo should be eaten – inside the sandwich, or on the side.

In the latest chapter of the snack brand’s #crispin #crispout debate, Walkers is encouraging people to get even more experimental with their crisp and sandwich combinations.

For the first time ever, it will be bringing its wider pool of snack brands into the debate, expanding beyond just Walkers Crisps to include sandwich combinations that include Quavers, Wotsits, and Monster Munch.

According to the snack brand’s research, 98% of UK adults believe that crisps make sandwiches better, but just over a third (34%) prefer them on the side, versus 27% who prefer to eat their crisps inside their sandwich*. With this hotly contested topic continuing to divide the nation, Walkers is encouraging people to visit the sandwich shops to re-assess whether they’re #CrispIN or #CrispOUT.

Highlights from the menu include Max Halley’s ‘Mighty Monster Muncher’, a Monster Munch-filled fish finger sandwich, with cabbage, chipotle mayonnaise, and Pico De Gallo on home-baked Focaccia.

Philippa Pennington at Walkers commented: “We believe that a bag of Walkers makes your lunchtime sandwich even more enjoyable, but it’s very clear to us that people feel very strongly about whether or not the crisps should be eaten in their sandwich or on the side.

“Last year the residents of Sandwich voted ‘Crisp In’ as the winning combination, but this year we’re widening the debate to showcase the wide range of crisp and sandwich combinations - from classic Walkers crisps through to Wotsits and Monster Munch!

“With Walkers Sandwich Shops located across the UK, we’re calling on people to head to their nearest shop, taste the sandwiches and have their say online by sharing their favourite combination from the menu, or favourite crisps to enjoy in a sandwich – whether that’s Wotsits, Monster Munch, Quavers, or classic Walkers!”