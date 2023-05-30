Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Glaswegian star of UK’s first gay dating show hosts exclusive watch party at city centre venue

The star of the brand new show returned to Glasgow for an exclusive watch party

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 30th May 2023, 13:17 BST

Scottish star of brand new hit BBC3 show, I Kissed a Boy celebrated his screen debut with an exclusive viewing party at VEGA in Glasgow this weekend.

Hosted by pop legend Danni Minogue, I Kissed a Boy has become an overnight hit. Minogue plays Cupid in the UK’s first ever gay dating show. No small talk, no swiping - it’s all about the first kiss.

And Glasgow born, Dan Glendinning celebrated his first kiss in style with friends and family in the sky high bar on the 7th floor of YOTEL on Sunday evening (May 28).

Most Popular
Dan Glendenning visited VEGA for an exclusive viewing party of his appearance on ‘I kissed a boy’Dan Glendenning visited VEGA for an exclusive viewing party of his appearance on ‘I kissed a boy’
Dan Glendenning visited VEGA for an exclusive viewing party of his appearance on ‘I kissed a boy’

Dan Glendinning said: “I’m buzzing to be back in my home city to celebrate the show and hope that Glasgow is proud!”

You can watch Dan on I Kissed a Boy. Episodes available now on BBC iPlayer.

Related topics:GlasgowCocktailsLGBTQ+