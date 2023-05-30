The star of the brand new show returned to Glasgow for an exclusive watch party

Scottish star of brand new hit BBC3 show, I Kissed a Boy celebrated his screen debut with an exclusive viewing party at VEGA in Glasgow this weekend.

Hosted by pop legend Danni Minogue, I Kissed a Boy has become an overnight hit. Minogue plays Cupid in the UK’s first ever gay dating show. No small talk, no swiping - it’s all about the first kiss.

And Glasgow born, Dan Glendinning celebrated his first kiss in style with friends and family in the sky high bar on the 7th floor of YOTEL on Sunday evening (May 28).

Dan Glendinning said: “I’m buzzing to be back in my home city to celebrate the show and hope that Glasgow is proud!”