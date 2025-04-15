Walks of Glasgow: 6 of the best Easter pub walks in Glasgow in 2025

Nothing quite beats a well deserved pint after a long walk, and as Easter is only a few days away, we have put together some of the best pub walks in Glasgow.
Glasgow Green was named as one of the best Easter pub walks in 2024 with the list featuring places such as Lincolnshire and Shropshire.
We have put together some other great pub walk routes in Glasgow which you can have a go at this Easter.
1. Glasgow Green Circular
The Glasgow Green circular was recently dubbed one of the best Easter pub walks in the UK. We recommend starting at WEST Brewery and making your way around the park before heading back to the Templeton building for a well earned pint. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
2. Kelvin Walkway
Another route which we will leave for your judgment is Kelvin Walkway. We recommend starting a wee bit further out than the Botanic Gardens before making your way along to Kelvinbridge for a drink at Inn Deep. | Inn Deep
3. Queen's Park
Queen's Park offers something for everyone and is a great Glasgow park to have a walk around on the Southside of the city. Take a leisurely stroll through the park and take a walk up to the flag pole before making your way back down into Sweeney's on the Park for a cracking pint of Guinness. | Supplied
4. Forth and Clyde Canal
One of the most challenging walks on our list is a jaunt along the Forth and Clyde Canal right up to The Stables in Kirkintilloch. We would check the weather forecast before heading out though! | Declan McConville
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.