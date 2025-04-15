Walks of Glasgow: 6 of the best Easter pub walks in Glasgow in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:40 BST

These are some of the best walks to go on in Glasgow this Easter weekend with there being a great pub to head to afterwards.

Nothing quite beats a well deserved pint after a long walk, and as Easter is only a few days away, we have put together some of the best pub walks in Glasgow.

Glasgow Green was named as one of the best Easter pub walks in 2024 with the list featuring places such as Lincolnshire and Shropshire.

We have put together some other great pub walk routes in Glasgow which you can have a go at this Easter.

The Glasgow Green circular was recently dubbed one of the best Easter pub walks in the UK. We recommend starting at WEST Brewery and making your way around the park before heading back to the Templeton building for a well earned pint.

1. Glasgow Green Circular

The Glasgow Green circular was recently dubbed one of the best Easter pub walks in the UK. We recommend starting at WEST Brewery and making your way around the park before heading back to the Templeton building for a well earned pint. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

Another route which we will leave for your judgment is Kelvin Walkway. We recommend starting a wee bit further out than the Botanic Gardens before making your way along to Kelvinbridge for a drink at Inn Deep.

2. Kelvin Walkway

Another route which we will leave for your judgment is Kelvin Walkway. We recommend starting a wee bit further out than the Botanic Gardens before making your way along to Kelvinbridge for a drink at Inn Deep. | Inn Deep

Queen's Park offers something for everyone and is a great Glasgow park to have a walk around on the Southside of the city. Take a leisurely stroll through the park and take a walk up to the flag pole before making your way back down into Sweeney's on the Park for a cracking pint of Guinness.

3. Queen's Park

Queen's Park offers something for everyone and is a great Glasgow park to have a walk around on the Southside of the city. Take a leisurely stroll through the park and take a walk up to the flag pole before making your way back down into Sweeney's on the Park for a cracking pint of Guinness. | Supplied

One of the most challenging walks on our list is a jaunt along the Forth and Clyde Canal right up to The Stables in Kirkintilloch. We would check the weather forecast before heading out though!

4. Forth and Clyde Canal

One of the most challenging walks on our list is a jaunt along the Forth and Clyde Canal right up to The Stables in Kirkintilloch. We would check the weather forecast before heading out though! | Declan McConville

