Nestled behind Crown Road in Glasgow’s West End, just a stones throwaway from Jordanhill train station is one of the city’s true hidden gems. The Prancing Stag is a quaint, fine dining, family-run restaurant serving high quality Scottish produce.

We had the pleasure of chatting to owner and general manager Rory and his head chef Neal on the running of their business:

Rory: “It’s a modern Scottish restaurant, focusing on Scottish produce. Sort of relaxed fine dining you know. Nice food without an overly fancy element to the service.”

Neal: “We’ve got some of the best produce on our doorstep and we certainly buy it. This morning we just got in three kilo of Loch Fyne lobsters. They were landed at 11 o’clock last night and they were in the kitchen here at half nine this morning. The scallops are from Loch Fyne as well, hand dyed.

“In season we get our game from Newtonmore from Simpson Game. That’s venison, pheasants, grouse, partridge, whatever. Scottish beef is probably some of the finest in the world. Everything we buy is Scottish and traceable.”

Rory: “I guess they say it’s best to cook and serve the stuff that you like to eat. With Neal and myself both very passionate about Scottish produce.”

Neal: “If something goes out of season, there’s something else coming in. We’re now looking to replace some of the heavier menu items with lighter dishes with us coming into the nicer weather. A nice lamb dish.”