Champagne Central, the restaurant inside voco Grand Central Hotel, advocates tradition when it comes to afternoon tea.

The concept of Afternoon Tea was introduced during the mid-19th century originating with Anna, the seventh Duchess of Bedford who developed the habit of asking for trays of tea, bread and cakes at around four o’clock to satisfy her hunger between lunch and dinner. When this was eventually cemented in her routine she began inviting friends to share the ritual and by word of mouth, the idea spread throughout the English upper-classes. By the 1880s the mid-afternoon pause for tea and food was a popular social event and women would dress elaborately in gowns, hats and gloves to attend.

It was during the late 19th century when tea had transitioned into a more widely accessible good due to it being imported at a larger scale that the tradition was adopted by the middle classes and seeped beyond high society. The basis of the event remained - the serving of tea, bread and cakes - though it could be adapted to suit the spirit of various occasions with many participants reducing the flair and approaching it casually. This is how it became the activity it is today - one that can be dressed up for something special and also one that may expect a degree of effort from those involved, but can simply be a nice means of socialising on a Saturday.

We were served Champagne Central’s specially curated Pink Afternoon Tea, inspired by one of the hotel’s three mascots - the flamingo. “The flamingo is F and B related so it’s based around that,” explained head chef John Stevenson. Seated in the Champagne Corner, an intimate bright room with navy and pink and marble furnishings, in a plush green velvet cushioned booth , with views overlooking the bustle of the station below. Also considering the rich history of the setting it is a more than fitting location for the experience rooted in long-standing traditions.

On the bottom plate we found a chicken Caesar brioche bun for each of us, cheese and onion finger sandwiches, coronation chicken sandwiches, and prawn cocktail shots. Fillings were flavoursome but not overpowering and each item was received well. The brioche was a particular standout, the bun was sweet and fresh with its contents complimented by a crispy lettuce. While much of the offering is (suitably) classic, this was something a bit out of the ordinary - a nice touch.

Moving up a section, the tray held a plain and fruit scone for each of us that we prepared with clotted cream and raspberry and strawberry jam to our own tastes. These were delicious - hard on the outside with a softer middle - and also a nice size considering we still had another plate of sweet treats to enjoy. A good balance between the courses.

And then to the top there was a white chocolate ganache tart - filling consistency was thick but not too sweet which is how I like it. A raspberry and white chocolate gateau - light, fluffy and creamy in texture. And then my favourite, a matcha and raspberry Battenberg - an interesting take on a traditional cake which absolutely worked.

I would describe the Afternoon Tea as flamboyant but tasteful, it suits the location it is served. This menu comes in at £35 per person and is available seven days a week.

Champagne Central, 99 Gordon St, Glasgow G1 3SF