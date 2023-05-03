The Scran Awards will celebrate the best and brightest of the Scottish food and drink sector

The Scotsman have launched a new food and drink awards show, aiming to celebrate the very best of hospitality and cuisine across Scotland.

Dubbed the ‘Scran Awards’ - the awards show will see the whole of Scotlands food and drink scene measured up across 16 different categories to see who’s the best of the best from Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking, and hospitality sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Scotsman are now asking the people of Scotland to nominate their favourite individuals, establishments, and products that make the food and drink sector in Scotland so wonderful.

You’re now able to nominate your favourite restaurant, chef, spirit, whisky, influencer or gastropub. The awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking people involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape our food and drink scene.

Categories include Scottish Restaurant of the year, Best gastro pub, Scottish Chef of the year, Sustainability Award, Newcomer of the Year, New Product of the Year and Best Whisky.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on June 19 in Glasgow.

Sam Heughan is the latest guest on The Scotsman’s podcast, Scran,

The Scotsman has been championing Scottish food and drink on its dedicated site for almost ten years, and, in 2019, launched Scran, its food and drink podcast, presented by food and drink editor (and former editor of GlasgowWorld!) Rosalind Erskine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In partnership with Benriach Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, the Scotsman Scran Awards will include category sponsers from iconic Scottish brands like Chef Works, Scotch Whisky Association and Glasgow Distillery, without which the event wouldn’t be possible.

Scotsman editor Neil McIntosh said: “Scotland’s food and drink sector is a vital part of our national life, and economy, and The Scotsman has been a staunch supporter of the industry through some testing times.

“So I’m delighted that we’re able to launch The Scran Awards this year to celebrate the very best the scene has to offer, and share some of its inspirational tales with our readers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to nominate and the closing date for nominations

Nominations are now open. To find out more and nominate for free, visit www.scranawards.co.uk.

The Scotsman are looking for nominations from the industry as well as from the people of Scotland who want to see their favourite restaurant or bar recognised on the national stage.