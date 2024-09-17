Watch: Inspiration behind Ka Pao’s menu by executive chef Sandy Browning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The West End restaurant uses Scottish produce to create dishes with a South East Asian influence.

A staple of the West End’s rich food quarter Ka Pao is a vibrant underground restaurant specialising in South East Asian-inspired small plates. Confidently interesting, thoughtful, diverse, and delicious, the menu is not the only attraction here. Where earthy mosaic meets bold industrial with ambient lighting against natural wooden furnishings the interior is also outstanding, making it also visually and atmospherically attractive.

We headed down to speak with executive chef Sandy Browning on the restaurant’s aims, and what it’s like running one of Glasgow’s most highly regarded kitchens:

“Ka Pao has been open for four and a half years now in Glasgow. We opened up two years ago in Edinburgh. It’s a concept that started six, seven years ago with pop-ups. It’s South East Asian influenced while trying to use as much of the Scottish ladder as possible. Trying to keep the food fun, playful and approachable.”

On being located in the Hillhead area of Glasgow’s West End he said it was “one of the best locations to be in. There’s a lot of great restaurants around us. There’s the Crabshakk upstairs, you’ve got Cail Bruich round the corner, Bar Brett. There’s a lot of people who like to go out and really enjoy their food, it doesn’t matter what night of the week it is you’ll always fine the streets really busy. It’s a great mix of cultures and a great mix of food, it makes it ideal.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to go out to South East Asia a few times for work. You get to see a lot, taste a lot, and experience a lot. The objective was to bring some of that experience and knowledge back and do food inspired by it. We’re not authentic, we never say we are, we can’t really touch anywhere on it, but we want to give respect to everything that we’ve learned out there.

“For us when we’re writing a menu or creating a dish we think about what we liked out there and how we can adapt it with the fresh fruit and veg you get here instead of importing it. We obviously have to import certain things - coconut, lemongrass, all the nice tropical ones. But if we can use the fresh fish and meat on top of that it’s important.

“For us, it’s fusion-type food, although we try to stay away from that word as much as possible. It’s trying to marry Scotland with South East Asia as much as possible and finding the similarities is always part of the fun. Finding a dish that’s approachable for the Scottish palette as much as possible.”