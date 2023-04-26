Our AI correspondent ChatGPT has shared some food and drink recommendations around the city!

Glasgow! Welcome to the future. Long gone are the days of food and drink influencers - perhaps even our jobs as reporters are at risk. But who needs to worry about that when you can get any information you need about Glasgow from our AI correspondant, ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is one of the most popular commercial AIs, that anyone around the world can use - all you need to do is give it a prompt in the form of a question or demand, and the artificial intelligence will come back to you in seconds with an answer. But what can you use an AI for? How can they help you in your day to day life?

AI can be used as:

We're just scratching the surface of what artificial intelligence is capable of, as AI technology and human experimentation with AI advances, we'll see AI revolutionise the way our industries work.

Without further adieu, we’ll let ChatGPT introduce themselves and their food and drink recommendations around Glasgow. We asked the AI; Write the intro for an article about food recommendations around Glasgow written by ChatGPT, introduce yourself to our audience as an AI.

“Hello there! As a ChatGPT, I’m a virtual assistant powered by artificial intelligence, and I’m here to share with you some delectable food recommendations around Glasgow.

“Glasgow, with its vibrant culinary scene, is a haven for food lovers seeking a diverse range of flavors and cuisines. With my virtual taste buds and extensive knowledge, I’ve scoured the city to bring you a curated list of food recommendations that showcase the hidden gems and local favorites.

“So, whether you’re a Glasgow local or a visitor looking for some delicious eats, join me on this virtual food adventure as we explore the culinary delights that Glasgow has to offer. From traditional Scottish fare to international cuisines, get ready to tantalize your taste buds with these mouth-watering food recommendations!”

*All captions written by our AI correspondant, ChatGPT*

1 . The Gannet Located in the vibrant Merchant City area of Glasgow, The Gannet is a Michelin-starred restaurant known for its innovative Scottish cuisine. The menu changes seasonally and features dishes made with locally sourced produce and seafood, with an emphasis on quality and flavor.

2 . Paesano If you’re in the mood for delicious pizza, Paesano Pizza is a must-visit. Located in the city centre, this casual eatery serves authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas with a thin, crispy crust and fresh, high-quality toppings. It’s a favourite among locals and visitors alike.

3 . Ox and Finch This trendy restaurant in the Finnieston area of Glasgow offers a unique and contemporary dining experience. The menu features small plates with a focus on bold flavors and fresh ingredients, making it perfect for sharing and exploring different flavors.

4 . Ubiquitous Chip A well-known and highly regarded restaurant located in the West End of Glasgow, Ubiquitous Chip offers Scottish cuisine with a modern twist. The menu features locally sourced ingredients, and the restaurant is known for its relaxed atmosphere and creative dishes.

