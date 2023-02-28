We checked out the three latest additions to Glasgow’s food world

Ramen Dayo, Valaria and Nonna Said

We tried out the three newest additions to Glasgow’s food scene and here’s our take:

Ramen Dayo, Finnieston

This is the city’s second Ramen Dayo restaurant, the first situated on Aston Lane. While the core food menu is unchanged the premise holds a late licence which has allowed scope for an extended drinks menu, specially curated by the restaurant’s own head bar tender Lauren Patrick in collaboration with Dark Art Drinks. In turn, the experience lends a unique element, beefing up the brand’s service potential.

Valaria, Byres Road

From the team behind the wildly successful dining concept Six By Nico is Valaria, a pastel patisserie new to Glasgow’s West End. It has an evolving menu of Parisian-inspired sweet treats crafted with the same sophistication as Six’s other offerings.

Nonna Said

The Candleriggs pizza bar has added a new dimension to its business. After a year of experimenting with plant-based ingredients, Nonna Said has replicated their menu and launched a new vegan alternative. Vegan’s now have an equal measure of variety when dining with meat-eating friends, an increasingly prevalent social dynamic that is rarely catered for with such balance. And the team’s efforts in curating these recipes is evident in product quality and taste.

