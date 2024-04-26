GlasgowWorld was invited to the launch party of Zhima this week, the city centre’s newest Chinese restaurant on St Vincent Place

This is the fourth restaurant from local hospitality group Hunky Dory along St Vincent Place and St Vincent Street - they also own Topolabamba, Chaakoo Bombay Café, and Panang.

Cocktails were superb, they ranged from rich to delicate in flavour profiles - with some Asian-twists on classic cocktails like a passion fruit martini.

The restaurant main attraction for many will be the interiors. They really are immaculately designed, from the small snugs in the back to the open space in the front, there’s a real flow to the restaurant that becomes almost maze-like amidst Chinese-inspired furnishings and fittings.

The ambience and vibe of the place really can’t be understated, from the cutlery to the tableware, and the presentation of the food is impeccable - it will all photograph well on Instagram.

Service can’t be faulted either, staff were friendly and knew the menu - despite only being open for a week ahead of the launch night. When it came to the dishes, small plates really stole the show for us.

Take a look below as we walk you through what we had to eat and drink at Zhima!

1 . Szechuan Ribs The Szechuan ribs really took us by surprise - expecting a messy plate of saucy ribs like you might find in any other Chinese restaurant, these ribs are pretty classy and refined with a dry rub, not to mention succulent and delicious.

2 . Emperor's Mistress Made from Phraya Gold, Falernum, fresh raspberries, and citrus - it's a very interesting cocktail unlike anything else we've had in Glasgow - definitely worth the trip alone if you're a cocktail fan.

3 . Dragon's Breath The Dragon's Breath cocktail was beautifully presented - made with Gosling's rum, Tincup bourbon, passion fruit and and a dark chocolate sprinkling topped with a charred passion fruit cup served on fire. A spectacle worthy of any Instagram page.

4 . Dynamite Shrimp Our favourite dish of the evening was the small plate, dynamite shrimp. A crispy spiced tempura shrimp, slathered in sambal oelek aioli resting on a nest of crispy vermicelli noodles - it's one of the best presented dishes, and it tastes just as good as it looks.