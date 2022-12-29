Wetherspoons in Glasgow are set to launch a ‘January Sale’ with plenty of drinks at slashed prices

Wetherspoons across Glasgow are slashing their prices on a range of popular drinks for a fortnight in a massive January sale.

The mega-deal includes meals as well as drinks and will run from Wednesday January 4 until Tuesday January 17. The drinks featured in the sale include:

Draught beers and ciders (Carlsberg, Bud Light, Guinness, Stowford Press Dark Berry Cider, Stowford Press Apple Cider, Belhaven 80 Shilling and Worthington’s)

Spirits (Bell’s whisky, Gordon’s gin, Duppy White rum, AU vodka (four flavours)

A range of soft drinks (Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, R. Whites Lemonade, Pepsi Max Cherry), Lavazza coffee (with free refills, as well as tea and hot chocolate)

Low and alcohol-free drinks included in the sale are; Beck’s Blue, Adnams Ghost Ship, Brewdog Punk AF, Heineken 0.0, Kopperberg and Erdinger.

The participating pubs in Glasgow are;

The Counting House in St. Vincents Place

The Crystal Palace on Jamaica Street

The Hengler’s Circus on Sauchiehall Street

The Sir John Moore on Argyle Street

Sir John Stirling Maxwell on Kilmarnock Road

The Society Room in West George Street

The Kirky Puffer in Townhead, Kirkintilloch

The Esquire House on Great Western Road, Anniesland

The sale prices include a pint of Belhaven 80 Shilling at £1.29, a pint of Bud Light at £1.89, a pint of Stowford Press Apple Cider at £1.89, a Bell’s whisky (25ml measure with mixer) at £1.29, a bottle of Beck’s Blue (alcohol free lager) at £1.29, a pint of Guinness at £3.29, Pepsi Max (14oz) at 99p, and Lavazza Coffee, tea, and hot chocolate (with free refills) at 99p.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with offers on three breakfast items; MOMA porridge, Breakfast muffin deal (fried egg, sausage, bacon, American-style cheese, in an English muffin) and the breakfast wrap deal (fried egg, bacon, sausage, hash brown, Cheddar cheese in a wrap). All of the breakfast deals include coffee, tea or hot chocolate (with free refills) and are served until 11.30am each day. MOMA porridge will cost £1.49, Breakfast Muffin deal £2.49 and Breakfast wrap deal £2.99.

The selection of 3oz burgers (to include a soft drink ) from a choice of three; American burger, classic beef burger and skinny beef burger (all served with chips) are included in the sale - costing £5.49.

In addition, the pubs are serving a selection of small plates (the choice includes - 8 inch pizzas, halloumi-style fries, chicken breast bites, bowl of chips, southern fried chicken strips, chicken wings), with any three for £12.

The Counting House manager, Michael Murphy, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed a suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

