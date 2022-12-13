Still Game’s Jack and Victor to take over Glasgow pub this week

Jack and Victor will be hanging about a West End pub to sign bottles of their own popular gin & whisky brand

Still Game stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will be popping into a Glasgow pub this week to sign and sell bottles of their popular gin and whisky line.

The beloved Scottish comedy duo, who played Jack and Victor on the iconic BBC show, launched their own blended scotch whisky, Jack and Victor, back in May of last year

Now, the pair are planning to meet with fans in Glasgow this Thursday at the Dirty Duchess in Finnieston.

From 12.30pm to 4pm, the duo will be signing bottles of their whisky and gin, with branded glasses and pyjamas also available. Fans will need to be quick - once the stock sells out, the two actors will be heading off.

The whisky, called Jack & Victor blended scotch whisky, is described as having notes of ‘honeyed orchard fruits and sweet malted barley with a delicate pear smokiness with notes of fresh vanilla and oak spice’ - far from the bottles of whisky on offer at The Clansman.

Announcing the event on social media, the pair said: “Wae all the postie strikes, wuv decided tae come to you! This Thursday 15th December we’ll be taking over The Dirty Duchess in Finnieston from 12.30-4pm.

