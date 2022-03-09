This is when Easter takes place - and how to celebrate the holiday in Glasgow

Scots will soon welcome warmer spring conditions with Easter Weekend on the horizon.

Celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter is one of the most important dates for Christians in the UK.

Typically marked with the gifting of chocolate eggs and the attending of mass on Easter Sunday, the holiday weekend is also popular with those looking to spend a long weekend and appreciate the change in seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know about Easter Weekend in 2022.

Easter takes place in mid-April this year

When is Lent?

Lent takes place 40 days prior to Easter Weekend, with observers giving up a luxury such as chocolate, meat or alcohol, in order to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ.

Lent gets underway on Ash Wednesday which falls on March 2, 2022 this year.

When is Easter 2022?

Easter Sunday falls on April 17 in 2022. Easter celebrations will get underway on April 15 which marks Good Friday.

The Christian holiday can take place anytime between March 22 and April 25 depending on lunar patterns and the ecclesiastical calendar.

The holiday takes place on the first full moon - Pachal - following the Spring Equinox.

When is the Easter bank holiday?

Easter bank holiday will fall on Monday April 18

Where can I mark Easter Sunday in Glasgow?

Easter is also typically a time that families come together in the UK, many marking it with a Sunday lunch.

Here are five places you can spend Easter Sunday lunch in Glasgow this year.

200 SVS

200 St Vincent Street will be marking the celebration with a special event at their popular rooftop venue on Easter Sunday.

From noon to 6pm diners will be able to enjoy a delicious two-course menu for just £16.

There is also the option to have a third course for an additional £4.95 paid directly to restaurant.

Epicures by Cail Bruich

This West End restaurant is a sure thing for a spectacular Sunday lunch.

Sourcing local and seasonal ingredients, the Hyndland restaurant serves up a divine Sunday lunch of dry-aged beef, seasonal vegetables and to-die-for Yorkshire puddings.

Roastit Bubbly Jocks

This friendly neighbourhood bistro is an ideal location to spend a lazy Easter Sunday.

The bright and warm venue adds some finesse to elevate ‘meat and two veg’’ to a heavenly new level.

The Spanish Butcher

If you’re feeling flush this Easter we recommend heading over to The Spanish Butcher in the city centre for a lavish Sunday Lunch-for-two.

You and a loved one can enjoy 500g of 35-day dry-aged Chateaubriand with all the trimmings, along with a starter or dessert for £70.

The McMillan

A Southside institution this steakhouse serves up a divine Sunday lunch with two courses costing just £18.