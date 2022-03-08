The Easter holidays are coming around quickly - so when are schools in Glasgow expected to break up?

Spring is coming, and with that comes across school break for pupils and teachers across Glasgow.

We are officially half way through the spring term of the academic year, meaning after this there is one more full term before breaking up for the six week summer holiday.

As usual, the academic year has flown by. Pupils enjoyed a mid term break in February and will soon be breaking up again for two weeks for their Easter holidays.

If you have a child at a Glasgow City Council school, here is all you need to know about the upcoming school break.

When is Easter?

This year Easter Sunday falls on 17 April.

Around Easter there are two bank holidays, with Good Friday on 15 April and Easter Monday on 18 April. These are the first bank holidays since 3 January.

How is Easter determined every year?

There are many dates throughout the school year that parents need to be aware of, and Easter can often be a point of confusion with it changing every year.

The reason for this is the moon. The holiday of Easter is always on the first Sunday after the first full moon that follows the spring equinox which is always 21 March.

This means that Easter can fall as early as 22 March, however, this hasn’t happened since 1818.

There have been talks in previous years about giving Easter a fixed date, but, for now it will remain a moving holiday.

However, this information around the spring equinox gives us a good idea that Easter will always fall on or after 21 March, and before 25 April.

When are the Easter holidays?

Schools will close for Easter at 2:30pm on Friday 1 April and return on Tuesday 19 April.

What are the spring term dates?

For Glasgow schools the spring term began on Thursday 17 February.

The first school break of 2022 ran from Monday 14 February to Wednesday 16 February, with pupils returning on Thursday 17 February.

For pupils in Glasgow the spring term is expected to finish on 1 April.

When are the school holidays for the rest of the academic year?

Glasgow schools are scheduled to close at 1pm on Friday 24 June for the summer holidays.

Schools are expected to return on Wednesday 17 August for the beginning of the 2022/23 academic year.

Teachers will return on Monday 15 August and there is a proposed in-service day on Tuesday 16 August.

Glasgow schools will have a May Holiday on Monday 2 May, as well as an in-service day on Thursday 5 May that will coincide with local Scottish government elections.