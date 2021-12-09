Brewgooder and Social Bite team up to help those in need this Christmas

The Glasgow company is encouraging beer drinkers to donate to food banks this Christmas.

What’s happening? Two ethical entrepreneurs who worked together to bring Leonardo Di Caprio to Edinburgh to help tackle homelessness in Scotland have reunited to launch a new campaign to educate festive drinkers on how to donate to their nearest foodbank.

Alan Mahon, founder of Brewgooder, first worked with Josh Littlejohn MBE, founder of Social Bite, in 2013, going on to play a pivotal role in the successful Sleep in the Park campaign, which has since raised millions of pounds to help Scots out of homelessness.

Di Caprio famously visited Social Bite’s Home restaurant in Edinburgh in November 2016 where the Oscar winner enjoyed lunch prepared by workers from homeless backgrounds at the ‘pay it forward’ restaurant.

Alan has since founded Brewgooder – a purpose-driven beer brand that has unlocked more than 100 million litres of clean water to projects based in developing countries.

Christmas packaging: Brewgooder has now unveiled new Christmas packaging designed to educate drinkers on how to donate to their nearest food bank in support of Social Bite’s Festival of Kindness campaign.

As well as the packaging, the Glasgow-based B-Corp is encouraging donations to provide Christmas meals for homeless people with Social Bite through all online beer orders. The company is also matching total donations on their website made over the Christmas period to provide food to those in need in 2022.

Social Bite’s “Festival of Kindness” campaign is designed to provide 300,000 meals for homeless people.

Brewgooder co-founder Alan began his career at Social Bite, where he played a pivotal role in developing the Sleep in the Park concept. This partnership will see Alan reunite with his old boss and mentor – entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Social Bite founder Josh – a working relationship he is excited about rekindling.

Alan said: “Every time someone drinks one of our beers, they know they are helping to give someone a better life.

“Through this partnership, Brewgooder will help Social Bite to provide food for those who need it most over the Festive season.

“I was involved in the very first Christmas meal drive back in 2014, and Josh has been an inspiration to me throughout the Brewgooder journey, so to be able to do something to support them is very special to me.”