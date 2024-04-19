We take a delve into the archives for a brief history of some of Glasgow’s best known restaurants, past and present, that have been visited by famous faces through the years.
1. Eliizabeth Taylor - Rogano
Opened in 1935, the same year as the Queen Mary liner was constructed upon the Clyde, the restaurant matched the rare Art Deco style of one of Glasgow’s proudest shipbuilding projects. Rogano was visited by many famous faces over the years with Elizabeth Taylor dropping in for lunch in 1979.
2. Mick Jagger - Ubiquitous Chip
Ubiquitous Chip is a Glasgow institution which has been serving the people of Glasgow's West End since Ronnie Clydesdale opened the restaurant in January 1971. Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger enjoyed dinner at Ubiquitous Chip on Ashton Lane where local legend has it that he visited on the same day as Princess Margaret.
3. Leonardo DiCaprio - The Gannet
The Gannet is a modern Scottish fine dining restaurant which opened its doors in Finnieston in 2013. During COP26, DiCaprio was spotted in the restaurant. He was also spotted visiting The Citizen on St Vincent Place.
4. Samuel L Jackson - Amber Regent
During a visit to Scotland in 2023, Pulp Fiction star Samuel L Jackson enjoyed a meal at the Amber Regent restaurant on West Regent Street. The restaurant has been serving Chinese flavours to Glaswegians since 1988 with Mick Jagger having also dined at the establishment.
