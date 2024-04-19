Where they ate in Glasgow: 16 famous faces who visited some of Glasgow's best known restaurants

Restaurants through the years that have welcomed visiting celebrities, including Oscar winning actors and global superstars.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 19th Apr 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 17:06 BST

Glasgow is a city famed for it’s bustling food and drink scene, a fact that has been noticed by Hollywood A-listers, rock ‘n’ roll legends and royalty down through the decades.

We take a delve into the archives for a brief history of some of Glasgow’s best known restaurants, past and present, that have been visited by famous faces through the years.

Opened in 1935, the same year as the Queen Mary liner was constructed upon the Clyde, the restaurant matched the rare Art Deco style of one of Glasgow’s proudest shipbuilding projects. Rogano was visited by many famous faces over the years with Elizabeth Taylor dropping in for lunch in 1979.

1. Eliizabeth Taylor - Rogano

Opened in 1935, the same year as the Queen Mary liner was constructed upon the Clyde, the restaurant matched the rare Art Deco style of one of Glasgow’s proudest shipbuilding projects. Rogano was visited by many famous faces over the years with Elizabeth Taylor dropping in for lunch in 1979.

Ubiquitous Chip is a Glasgow institution which has been serving the people of Glasgow's West End since Ronnie Clydesdale opened the restaurant in January 1971. Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger enjoyed dinner at Ubiquitous Chip on Ashton Lane where local legend has it that he visited on the same day as Princess Margaret.

2. Mick Jagger - Ubiquitous Chip

Ubiquitous Chip is a Glasgow institution which has been serving the people of Glasgow's West End since Ronnie Clydesdale opened the restaurant in January 1971. Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger enjoyed dinner at Ubiquitous Chip on Ashton Lane where local legend has it that he visited on the same day as Princess Margaret.

The Gannet is a modern Scottish fine dining restaurant which opened its doors in Finnieston in 2013. During COP26, DiCaprio was spotted in the restaurant. He was also spotted visiting The Citizen on St Vincent Place.

3. Leonardo DiCaprio - The Gannet

The Gannet is a modern Scottish fine dining restaurant which opened its doors in Finnieston in 2013. During COP26, DiCaprio was spotted in the restaurant. He was also spotted visiting The Citizen on St Vincent Place.

During a visit to Scotland in 2023, Pulp Fiction star Samuel L Jackson enjoyed a meal at the Amber Regent restaurant on West Regent Street. The restaurant has been serving Chinese flavours to Glaswegians since 1988 with Mick Jagger having also dined at the establishment.

4. Samuel L Jackson - Amber Regent

During a visit to Scotland in 2023, Pulp Fiction star Samuel L Jackson enjoyed a meal at the Amber Regent restaurant on West Regent Street. The restaurant has been serving Chinese flavours to Glaswegians since 1988 with Mick Jagger having also dined at the establishment.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowRestaurantsFoodCelebritiesHistory

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.