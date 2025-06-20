Whisky of Glasgow: All the whisky distilleries you can find in and around Glasgow

Scotland is famous for its world-class whiskies, and it is believed that whisky originated in the country during the 15th century.

Historically Glasgow produced whisky, but never quite as much as Auld Reekie (Edinburgh for those not aware) - though in the modern day Glasgow has seen a resurgence in whisky production.

Now we have a number of distilleries around the city producing new whisky the old way, with a few new tricks up our sleeve.

Though we did produce malt whisky - mostly the original Glasgow Distillery - our cities role was moreso in the shipping of whisky. Bonded warehouses lined the River Clyde exporting Scotland’s national drink to the world.

It was Scotland that inspired the whisky industries the world over, in both America and Japan, for more on the Glaswegian origins of the Japanese whisky trade - read our article: Meet Rita Cowan: The Mother of Japanese Whisky, including Suntory and Nikka, who came from Kirkintilloch.

Historically Glasgow was pretty involved in the illegal whisky trade, made from unlicensed (and untaxed) whiskey distilleries hidden across the city. In the 1820s, more than half the whisky consumed in the country was illicit, much of which was produced in the city.

As fun and old world as illegal whisky sounds, the North British Daily Mail ran an expose on the industry in 1872, which found the majority of samples of illegal whisky to include turpentine, wood alcohol, or sulphuric acid.

The original Glasgow Distillery Company was founded in 1770 and stood for over 100 years before it closed down in 1902. It was revived in spirit by the current Glasgow distillery company, which you can read more about below.

If you have ever wanted to visit a distillery to experience how our national drink is made, then you are in luck, as Glasgow has four fantastic sites to explore.

1 . Clydeside distillery Clydeside is Glasgow's newest distillery, built in the old Queen's Dock pumphouse in 2017. They run tours all throughout the week, and produce Glasgow's only single malt whisky, something that's not been done in the city for over a century. Photo: Horst A. Friedrichs /Scotch Whisky /Prestel Publishing

2 . Glasgow Distillery Co. Located just off the M8 within an industrial estate in Hillington is the Glasgow Distillery, the first independent active single malt production centre within the city since 1902. Known for its three signature whiskys - a double distilled peated and unpeated bottle, and a triple distilled unpeated - the company was named Scottish Distillery of the Year in 2020, and has proven to be a pioneer for rejuvenating interest in one of our nation’s most historic and influential industries. | Contributed

3 . Rosebank Distillery at Glengoyne Distillery There are a selection of tours available here - from an exclusive look at 30-year-old Highland Malt Whiskies, to an experience in which a distillery ambassador helps guests create their own single malt. If you're a whisky fan, it's well worth the short travel over from the city. The distillery also offers an online whisky tasting for those who cannot visit in person. The virtual experience lasts one hour and guests will get the chance to taste four different beverages. Photo: Alan Rennie

4 . Auchentoshan Distillery If you want a luxury whisky experience, then the Auchentoshan Distillery up by Clydebank offers a private experience that gives you and your guests the run of the venue. The distillery, owned by the Suntory Group, also offers regular tours, including a look into the history of Auchentoshan and their famously smooth whisky, as well as a look at their triple distillation process. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN