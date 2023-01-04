The unique property is set over two levels and has just completed a refurbishment.

A ‘rarely available’ traditional upper conversion formed over two levels, located in the popular Dixon Avenue within Glasgow’s Southside was listed for sale last month.

The conversion is set over two levels in the southside of the city

The property is located near to Queen’s Park, with local amenities and transport links. Presented in ‘beautiful walk in condition’ the current owner has completed a full refurbishment, internally and externally including new kitchen, bathroom, and decor throughout along with extensive improvements to the roofing. Mixing traditional sought after features with contemporary such as decorative cornicing, feature fireplaces and a refitted kitchen and bathroom.

The property features a spacious living-room with an odd-looking feature mantle we can only assume used to be a fireplace

The apartment benefits from an enclosed garden to rear which provides shrubs, bushes and patio area, although this space is shared with the lower conversion.

Internally the property has a bay window lounge with a feature fireplace, ornate ceiling cornice, ample space for dining table and chairs and is on a modern open plan arrangement to the refitted kitchen. The kitchen has a range of modern base and wall mounted units, complimentary worktops, splash back and ample space for white goods.

The upstairs loft in the property

Two bright double sized bedrooms are both positioned to the rear with a private outlook over the rear garden grounds. It also comes with a modern three piece bathroom with elegant tiling and a shower over a bath. The third bedroom is located on the upper level which has been created from the attic space and now forms an impressive master suite with Velux windows.

