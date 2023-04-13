Have a look at some of the eye-watering prices of Glasgow City Centre parking spaces!

Parking in Glasgow can be a nightmare, particularly in the city centre - any Glaswegian driver could tell you that - but did you know it’s possible to buy your very own dedicated parking space right in the city centre.

They’re not cheap, as you might imagine - we couldn’t find a parking space in the city centre for less than £10k - with some parking charges in the city reaching an eye-watering £17,500.

If you’ve got the cash though, now might be the time to buy your own parking space, with Glasgow City Council set to increase parking and bus lane enforcement fines to bring in an extra £3m to help plug an enormous £49m gap in the budget.

The penalty charge notices for parking will increase from £60 to £100, although they will be reduced to £50, up from £30, if paid within 14 days.

It’s not just parking fines set to increase either - a ‘sliding scale’ cost increase is also being implemented for resident parking permits later this year, increasing the cost of purchasing multiple permits. The move is expected to bring in £68,000 in the coming financial year.

Councillors also agreed to increase on-street parking fees for both inner city and outer city areas — to “bring pricing charges in line with Edinburgh levels”.

The rate for parking on streets in the inner city zone will rise from £1.20 per 15 minutes to £1.40. There will still be a two-hour maximum stay.

In outer city zone streets, the new rate will be 80p per 15 minutes. The maximum stay will be three hours.

With your very own parking space, you’d no longer need to worry about parking charges or fines - although to break even on a £17,500 investment you’d need to park on a city centre street for over 3000 hours, or receive over 175 parking tickets.

You can rent a parking space around the city centre from prices ranging from £85 all the way up to £300 a month - but why rent when you could buy? Here’s our list of the most expensive city centre parking spaces to buy in Glasgow.

37 Albion Street, Merchant City - £17,500

You could be the proud owner of a G1 parking space - at this Albion Street parking space inside a multi-story car park.

For £17,500 you get a parking space in the city centre in a secure, gated, undercover, and CCTV observed private parking space in the Merchant City.

Is it worth it? That’s for you to decide.

37 Albion Street, Merchant City - £19,000

Also in the multi-storey parking garage on Albion Street, this parking space is pricier than it’s neighbour

In the exact same parking garage on Albion Street, you can nab this parking space for £1,500 more than its counterpart.

What makes this space better than the last? Who knows, maybe the view’s better.

The seller describes the space as such:”Providing a safe haven for your prized possession or city run-around, this handy covered parking space could be just the thing for city dwellers or local professionals who are fed up battling for the limited and pricey on street parking.

Candleriggs, Merchant City - £22,500

This parking space lies in an underground protected shelter in the Merchant City

Right next to the City Merchant restaurant in Candleriggs, this parking space is the most expensive on the list. What makes it so expensive? Maybe the fancy wrought-iron gate.

An actual car, Nissan Glasgow Central - £15,795

For less than the price of any parking space on this list, you could buy your own car outright - good luck parking it anywhere in the city centre though

If you were thinking ‘wait a minute, that’s not a parking space, that’s a Nissan Qashqai Hatchback 1.2 DiG-T N-Connecta 5dr’ - you would be correct.