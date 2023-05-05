Register
Glasgow by Balenciaga: 10 Glasgow celebrities reimagined as high fashion models by AI

Using AI we’re able to do unimaginable things

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 5th May 2023, 17:10 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:12 BST

In the last month, new updated versions of Artificial Intilligence like MidJourney and ChatGPT have allowed for the creation of images of an even higher quality than before - to the point where we can take just about any celebrity, and use AI to reimagine them in just about any style we want.

It’s not just the tech that’s been upgraded too - our understanding of how to use and manipulate AI has grown too. The rate at which AI is expanding is exponential - meaning that in the coming months we can expect to see incredible new advancements in the technology unthinkable to us in the present moment.

Last month, AI enthusiast demonflyingfox, demonstrated his knowledge of Artificial Intelligence by reimagining the worlds and characters of both Breaking Bad and Harry Potter as Balenciaga advertisements.

To demonstrate the power of AI, we’ve restyled 10 Glasgow celebrities as Balenciaga models in a photoshoot from 1990. Some images we managed to generate are almost indistinguishable from real life, while others are a bit strange looking.

We used ChatGPT to style the Glasgow celebrities in keeping with 90’s high fashion, and then used brand-new AI art generation tool, BlueWillow, to create the images themselves.

Billy Connolly wearing a gray pinstripe suit with wide lapels and matching fedora hat

1. Billy Connolly by Balenciaga

Billy Connolly wearing a gray pinstripe suit with wide lapels and matching fedora hat

Lewis Capaldi wearing an oversized black leather jacket with metal hardware and distressed denim jeans

2. Lewis Capaldi(?) by Balenciaga

Lewis Capaldi wearing an oversized black leather jacket with metal hardware and distressed denim jeans

Gordon Ramsay wearing a black chef's coat with oversized collar and matching pants

3. Gordon Ramsay by Balenciaga

Gordon Ramsay wearing a black chef's coat with oversized collar and matching pants

Frankie Boyle wearing a beige trench coat with double-breasted buttons and matching trousers

4. Frankie Boyle by Balenciaga

Frankie Boyle wearing a beige trench coat with double-breasted buttons and matching trousers

