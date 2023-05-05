Glasgow by Balenciaga: 10 Glasgow celebrities reimagined as high fashion models by AI

Using AI we’re able to do unimaginable things

In the last month, new updated versions of Artificial Intilligence like MidJourney and ChatGPT have allowed for the creation of images of an even higher quality than before - to the point where we can take just about any celebrity, and use AI to reimagine them in just about any style we want.

It’s not just the tech that’s been upgraded too - our understanding of how to use and manipulate AI has grown too. The rate at which AI is expanding is exponential - meaning that in the coming months we can expect to see incredible new advancements in the technology unthinkable to us in the present moment.

Last month, AI enthusiast demonflyingfox, demonstrated his knowledge of Artificial Intelligence by reimagining the worlds and characters of both Breaking Bad and Harry Potter as Balenciaga advertisements.

To demonstrate the power of AI, we’ve restyled 10 Glasgow celebrities as Balenciaga models in a photoshoot from 1990. Some images we managed to generate are almost indistinguishable from real life, while others are a bit strange looking.

We used ChatGPT to style the Glasgow celebrities in keeping with 90’s high fashion, and then used brand-new AI art generation tool, BlueWillow, to create the images themselves.

1 . Billy Connolly by Balenciaga Billy Connolly wearing a gray pinstripe suit with wide lapels and matching fedora hat

2 . Lewis Capaldi(?) by Balenciaga Lewis Capaldi wearing an oversized black leather jacket with metal hardware and distressed denim jeans

3 . Gordon Ramsay by Balenciaga Gordon Ramsay wearing a black chef's coat with oversized collar and matching pants

4 . Frankie Boyle by Balenciaga Frankie Boyle wearing a beige trench coat with double-breasted buttons and matching trousers

Next Page Page 1 of 3