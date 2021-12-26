Glasgow Christmas quiz: 25 questions about Glasgow to test your local knowledge

If you’re a Glasgow local or a regular visitor, this quiz is for you.

Test your local knowledge of Glasgow

1. What is a common name for someone from Glasgow?

2. What is Glasgow’s brand phrase? Clue: it’s not hard to find a sign with the phrase on.

3. How many times has Glasgow hosted COP26?

4. The city centre is home to the Duke of Wellington stature - what famous accessory does he wear?

5. When did the OVO Hydro (formerly SSE) officially open?

6. What is the name of the oldest building in Glasgow?

7. True or False: Glasgow is a recognised UNESCO City of Music

8. What does ‘Glasgow’ mean?

9. Name the fictional area of Glasgow where Still Game is set

10. What's allegedly the oldest pub in Glasgow?

11. What famous morning TV presenter was born in Glasgow?

12. True or False: Glasgow Queen Street station was featured in the Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame

13. What is Glasgow in gaelic?

14. What in Glasgow is known as ‘a piece’ ?

15. What motorway runs through Glasgow City Centre?

16. When was Glasgow awarded the City of Culture?

17. True or False: Chicken Tikka Masala was invented in Glasgow

18. Glasgow is home to the tallest cinema in the world - which one is it?

19. What river does Glasgow sit on?

20. What is classed as a wee dram?

21. Where in the city is Hampden Park?

22. What building in Glasgow has more marble than the Vatican?

23. Who is the patron saint of Glasgow?

24. True or False: The Glasgow underground is the oldest in the world

25. Glasgow was home to the first international football game in 1872 - what was the score?

How did you find that? Too easy? Or do you need to scrub up on your local knowledge?

Read on to find out the answers for the questions above.

How well did you do?

1. Weegie

2. People Make Glasgow

3. Once. COP26 was the first time the conference was held in the UK

4. A plastic orange traffic cone

5. 30 September 2013.

6. Provand’s Lordship

7. True

8. Dear Green Place

9. Craiglang

10. The Old College Bar

11. Lorraine Kelly

12. False. It was Edinburgh Waverly.

13. Glaschu

14. Sandwich

15. M8

16. 1990

17. True

18. Cineworld on Renfrew Street

19. Clyde

20. Whisky

21. Mount Florida

22. Glasgow Chambers

23. Saint Mungo

24. False. It is actually the third oldest - still pretty impressive!

25. 0-0