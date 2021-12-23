Not everyone wants to spend Christmas in Glasgow.

FThey might be visiting friends or family somewhere else, spending the festive season together, or jetting off somewhere warm.

For those who are flying from Glasgow Airport this Christmas, here are some simple things you’ll need to know before setting off.

What are the Covid-19 restrictions?

For information on what rules are in place for the country you are visiting, check out the UK Government website .

The airport offers pre-departure, pre-arrival and day 0-2 tests. These can cost anywhere between £25 and £150 per person.

For more information about the tests, booking them and more, visit the Glasgow Airport coronavirus travel page.

For information on the rules when returning to Scotland and what you’ll need, check out the Scottish Government site .

How early do I need to arrive before my flight?

You are best checking with your airline for this information, however, Glasgow Airport states that it is best to be there two hours before a domestic flight, three hours before a European flight, and four hours before a long-haul flight.

For more information on things like luggage, airport facilities and support for those with disabilities, check out the Glasgow Airport FAQ page.

Do I need to wear a mask at the airport?

Yes, face coverings must be warn inside the terminal building and on flights. If you lip read or need a member of staff to remove their covering for a while to communicate, just let them know.

Exemptions for wearing face coverings are: being under the age of 12, having a disability or illness which means you can’t wear one, or wearing one would cause you severe distress.

Where can I park?

Glasgow Airport has lots of parking available nearby. You can’t park any closer to the airport than by using the airport’s own extensive car park.

There are three types of parking: long-stay, short-stay and fast-track. The former is the cheapest option, especially for those who are going to be away for a while. Frequent shuttle bus services will get visitors straight to the terminal, which is just five minutes away.

The short-stay car park is just a few minutes from the terminal by walking. Meanwhile, the fast-track option is best for those who don’t mind spending a little more to be closer to the terminal. It has a dedicated covered walkway straight to security and tickets include five priority security passes.

You can book online, and, thanks to the number plate recognition system, you can just drive up and park without any hassle.

Find out more about parking prices on the car park site .

What public transport is available?

No trains, busses or subway services are running on Christmas Day.