A Glasgow couple are taking on a 4,500 mile to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Lucy and Stewart Alexander, Directors of A. Alexander Group, are taking part in Rust2 Rome, a 4,500 mile ‘epic banger rally’ in aid of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

A stipulation of the rally is that you must complete the journey in a car that cost less than £1,000 or is more than 20 years old. The duo has painstakingly restored a Volvo 940 Estate rescued from Wales and fondly known as Bella.

They will set off on their road adventure from Edinburgh on June 4, travelling through Europe to arrive in Rome, all being well, ten days later on Wednesday 14th June.

Lucy and Stewart were keen to support the charity in memory of Isobel MacKay (Bella), Stewart’s aunt, a remarkable and inspirational woman who was diagnosed with and lived with MND, a disease that affects the motor neurons of the nervous system, at the same time as Scottish Ruby Union player Doddie Weir, who founded the charity.

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation fundraises to aid research, investigate cures, provide grants and support to individuals, and their families, living with MND.

Stewart Alexander, Managing Director of Glasgow based M&E contractors, A. Alexander Group said, “I love nothing more than tinkering about with cars and it seemed a great opportunity to combine a passion with a terrific charity cause that’s very close to our family. However, the closer it’s getting the more and more things come into our heads of what we need to double check and prepare for.

“I think it’s certainly going to be an adventure and we’re really looking forward to meeting all the other people taking part. It’s going to be a great trip for us, but the main thing is that we can raise a lot for the charity that does such great work for so many.”

The route for the challenge has still to be unveiled but the trip will involve eight days camping and two days in a hotel.

Paul Thompson, Director of Fundraising, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation added, "What a great adventure that Lucy and Stewart are embarking on - we always enjoy seeing fundraisers coming up with fun and creative ways to support My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, and this certainly ticks those boxes.

“We’re especially impressed by the entirely tartan wrap of the car and can’t wait to hear what people make of it as they travel across Europe!

"We wish them the best of luck and a safe journey to Rome and offer our thanks once again for their support".

Lucy and Stewart’s fundraising page can be found here. All monies raised will be donated to the charity and corporate sponsorship for branding is also available.