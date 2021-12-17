Glasgow Fort extends opening hours to midnight for Christmas shopping

For those looking to fit in some last-minute festive shopping, Glasgow Fort has confirmed its later opening times for the run up to Christmas.

From Monday 20 – Thursday 23 December the centre will be extending its opening hours from 9am until midnight, and restaurants will be open as late as 10pm.

Glasgow Fort is home to almost 100 brands, including new arrivals Tinderbox and ProCook, and high street favourites Zara, schuh and Lush. There’s also a range of restaurants such as Bread Meats Bread, Nando’s and Wagamama, as well as a 11 screen Vue cinema.

Picture: Glasgow Fort

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “We know many people have started their Christmas shopping early this year, but there’s also many who still have plenty to do or those last few bits to buy. We’re open right up until Christmas Eve, and look forward to welcoming visitors doing their festive shopping or spending some quality time with friends and family – right up to the big day.

“With our extended opening hours to midnight, we’re giving people even longer to shop meaning they can choose to visit at a time that’s more convenient or perhaps a little quieter for them.”

Free parking is available as usual, and all visitors are encouraged to check the opening hours for individual retailers directly with them before setting off.

The centre’s opening times for the rest of the festive period are:

Christmas Eve: 8am – 5pm

Christmas Day: closed

26 th December (Boxing Day): 8am – 7pm

December (Boxing Day): 8am – 7pm 27 th – 30 th December: 9am – 10pm

– 30 December: 9am – 10pm New Year’s Eve: 8am – 5pm

New Year’s Day: Selected stores only. Please check with individual retailers for opening hours.

2nd January 2022: 10am – 7pm