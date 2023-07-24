Glasgow goes Barbie: 10 Glaswegian celebrities as Ken and Barbie dolls using AI art

Barbie Fever has well and truly hit Glasgow - with the release of the film last weekend it saw a return to ‘event cinema’ - in which people across the globe hit the pictures to watch a double-feature of Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Pink is the colour of 2023 - everyone is getting involved. From your wee cousin buzzing to see a film about dolls to the gaggles of folk hitting the streets of Glasgow drapped in pink blazers and accessories.

The film has had one of the biggest marketing campaigns cinema has seen in the last few years - going well beyond it’s intended target audience, whether you heard about the new Barbie film from an excited oung family member or from your overly-academic pal writing essays on the film on their Instagram story, Barbie truly is everywhere.

Hopping on the trend of Barbie-fication, we wanted to see what 10 of the biggest celebrities would look like as Barbie dolls using the power of AI art generator Dall-E.

1 . This Ken is Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent Lewis Capaldi as a Ken doll - we’re not sure we’d see the singer wearing a strange plaid blazer in real life, but he’s slaying regardless.

2 . This Ken is looking for the lamb sauce Gordon Ramsay looks a lot more calm as a Ken

3 . This Ken is not politically correct Frankie Boyle in all his bearded glory as a Ken doll

4 . This Ken is the big yin A wee version of the big yin himself, Billy Connolly, looking pretty wild in the eyes (and in the hair!)

