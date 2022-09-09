The Glasgow cancer charity will bring back their annual Paw Walk for another year later this month.

Beatson Cancer Charity’s annual Paw Walk is returning for its third year as part of National Dog Week.

It follows last year’s event which raised an amazing £15000, which helps support cancer patients and their families across the west of Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog owners are invited to take part in Paw Walk activities between 19 - 25 September, and can also enter their four-legged friends in the competition to become the next ‘Beatson Ambassadog.’

People are invited to join in by walking anywhere with their dog, at any time, and covering any distance during National Dog Week.

Everyone signing up will receive a Beatson t-shirt to wear on their walk - Tier 2 sign ups include a Beatson Tartan dog bandana .

Beatson Cancer Charity is also hosting a Paw Walk event at the end of National Dog Week at West Brewery for local dog owners to meet up while raising funds for charity.

This will take place from 11am-3pm on Saturday 24 - Sunday 25 September.

The current Ambassadog, Milo, has been a fantastic support for the charity. Milo was entered by his owner, Erin Phairs from Irvine in Ayrshire, after Milo supported her for the years after her cancer treatment she received as a child.

Erin said: “It’s been such an amazing experience. Being able to spread the word and Milo being able to use his wee face to help promote the Beatson – it’s been amazing.

“I would say to anyone with a dog to definitely enter the Ambassadog competition, it’s so worth it – just the chance to be able to help the charity in any way and if nothing else, it’s fun just to enter.”

Dog owners who wish to enter their dog in the competition need to send pictures of their dog to Beatson Cance charity.

If accepted your dog could help with fundraising activities - becoming the face of the ‘Off the Beatson Track’ event in 2023.

Everyone who signs up to the Paw Walk will receive treats provided by Creature Comforts, who will also be donating goodies for the Hamper Raffle at the Paw Walk event at West Brewery.

Charlene Low, corporate partnerships fundraiser at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “Our dogs are just wonderful.

“Everybody who has a dog knows how important they are. I couldn’t live without my dog – she’s my everything and has got me through so many hard times - as has Milo, our current Ambassadog with his lovely owner Erin.

“We all know how important dogs are in our lives and how special they are so we just want more dogs to become involved and make a difference to those facing cancer.”

If you and your dog want to take part, all you need to do is sign up for the Paw Walk on the Beatson Cancer Charity website.

To enter the Ambassadog competition, send pictures in your Beatson t-shirt and their dog in a Tartan Dog Bandana and tag Beatson on social media.

You can also email videos and pictures to [email protected].