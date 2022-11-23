Glasgow mum publishes Memoir as she turns tragedy into love and joy

Lazara Canton has published a personal memoir in the hope of transformation and healing.

Lazara Canton has published a personal memoir reflecting on her life so far through troubling times to renewed success.

Lazara Canton, from Glasgow, has published a memoir to tell her own stories about some of the tragedies she’s encountered in life and how she’s now revelling in love and joy - she wants to use the book as a means to encourage other mums who have went through the same problems.

The mum of two learned to see her tragic circumstances as opportunities for self-growth and development – turning them around in miraculous ways.

From a housing scheme in Shotts to a successful international career working with senior leaders in the highly competitive and intense world of finance in Hong Kong.

With a Scottish mum and Spanish father, Canton grew up between both countries, gaining powerful insights into the differences in people’s thought patterns and behaviours across cultures from a very early age.

Now, the 44-year-old has released a self-help memoir with the aim of inspiring people to change their lives: A Memoir – How I Learned to Become My Own Fairy Godmother.

Canton, who now lives in Glasgow, had a tough beginning experiencing tragedy at a young age and battling thousands of pounds of debt. She’s learned that in the toughest of times, facing pain means you can generate enough personal power to gain positive momentum.

Lost and alone at 14, Canton turned to drugs to escape the pain she encountered in Scotland, where she almost fell into addiction and unemployment.

After witnessing the tragic and unexpected death of her father at only nine years old, Lazara’s difficult start unraveled further when her 19-year-old sister died in a car accident.

Finding out she was pregnant with her son Bailey at 22, Lazara’s priorities drastically changed. With a clear purpose, to create a stable life for her and her son, she shifted her focus from partying to home and working life.

Developing a high-powered, successful career from nothing, her strength in her personal beliefs grew. Despite this, she endured further obstacles in life – miscarriages, near-death experiences, redundancies, divorce – which provided her with more than her fair share of heartache and opportunities for growth.

Canton said: “I have experienced a lot of pain over the years and I have allowed it to strengthen me. I learned to release it, to make space for magic to happen. I actually learned to become my own fairy godmother.”

She has re-married and is mum to two-year-old daughter Santia, living between homes in Marbella and Glasgow.

Her debut self-help and memoir has been written so that she can share her story as a message of hope and inspiration for those who feel stuck and alone.

Canton added: “I learned that I’m the one who has the power to create the life I want. I am responsible for it. Everything I need is within me. It has been the most freeing, learning experience, and I have since made it my mission to support other women!

“I want people to know that it is possible. You can turn things around. I aim to share my story and experience to help many people understand the power they have within them to change. We are all worthy of a wonderful life. First, we have to believe that.”

Thanks to Marisa Peer and her highly successful Rapid Transformation Therapy Method, of which the mother-of-two is now a certified Practitioner and Hypnotherapist, she was able to talk and release all of her childhood trauma.

Using her lived experience, her career in learning and development and her training in RTT and Hypnotherapy, she is now a Mindset Healer. “I know how it feels when you think you have nowhere to go, and feel like your life may be over. You want to change it but not sure how.”