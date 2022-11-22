The Ibrox club are in the market for a new manager after deciding to sack Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers are on the hunt for their 18th permanent manager following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst after just 12 months in charge - just days after his first anniversary at the helm.

The 47-year-old took over from Aston Villa-bound Steven Gerrard in November 2021. During his time at the helm, Van Bronckhorst led the club to a Scottish Cup triumph over Hearts at Hampden Park, a Europa League final appearance in Seville and secured Champions League group stage qualifcation for the first time in 12 years.

However, performances and results have taken a turn for the worst this season. Despite contending with a lenghty injury list, the Gers board have opted to look elsewhere after losing faith in Van Bronckhorst in recent weeks. His axing comes just nine days after a sobering 1-1 draw with St Mirren, which left them nine points adrift of Celtic heading into the World Cup break.

With every managerial departure comes the inevitable list of possible replacements. Here, we take a look at the runners and riders who could be appointed as the next Rangers boss:

STEVEN GERRARD - 2/1

A return sensational to Ibrox could be on the cards for Gerrard, who is currently 2/1 favourite with Betfair for a second spell in Glasgow. The Scouser was sacked by Aston Villa after a poor start to the Premier League season, but was a fan favourite in Govan having delivered title number 55, which subsequently ended Celtic’s historic 10-in-a-row bid.

His relationship with many supporters turned sour when he was touted with a return to to English football’s top tier. Gerrard swatted away reports linking him with the Newcastle United job by telling BT Sport presenter Emma Dodds “Do I look happy? Do I look settled? Don’t ask me silly questions then.”

Just a matter of weeks later, he quit his position to join the Midlands club and took his coaching staff, including ex-Ibrox star Gary McAllister and Michael Beale, with him. Would the club consider re-appointing him?

MICHAEL BEALE - 4/1

Unlike his former companion Gerrard, the current Queen’s Park Rangers boss has enjoyed an excellent start to life in management at the English Championship club - where they sit seventh in the table and in contention for promotion. The highly-regarded coach is going from strength to strength and was recently attracting strong interest from managerless Wolves.

Beale is currently the leading candidate Rangers fans want to would like to see take the reins and is rated as a 4/1 shot with Betfair. His appointment would win the popular vote among punters. He recently visited Ibrox for the Premiership match against Aberdeen and is considered a serious contender.

SEAN DYCHE - 8/1

The gravelly-sounding Englishman has been out of work since Burnley sakced him back in April after a nine-and-a-half year spell in the Premier League. His time at Turf Moor came to an end after the club’s failure to back the 51-year-old in the transfer market following relegation to the Championship.

The no-nonsense Dyche relishes a challenge and has already formed a close relationship with Gers Sporting Director Ross Wilson from their time at Watford together. Could he be the ideal man to replace Van Bronckhorst?

KEVIN MUSCAT - 6/1

Is a possible return to Europe on the cards? The former Rangers defender is available as third favourite in the betting now. A two-time A-League title-winning manager from his time at Melbourne Victory after taking over from Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, the Australian then did likewise by lifting the J-League title with Yokohama F. Marinos.

The 49-year-old’s stock continues to rise and his profiled suggestes he could be capable of galvanising a squad low in confidence and in desperate need of reinforcements. Should the club opt to appoint Muscat, it would lead to a compelling battle with his compatriot and mentor Postecoglou. Will Rangers look to emulate their rivals and turn head Down Under for their next boss?

RALPH HASENHUTTL - 8/1

The Austrian is another manager currently without a club after Southampton sacked him earlier this month after a poor run of results left them in the Premier League relegation zone. Like Dyche, he has links with Ross Wilson from his time as Sporting Director at Saint Mary’s when Hassenhuttl was appointed four years ago.

A possible reunion could be in the pipeline after previously speaking of his disappointment of losing Wilson to the Glasgow giants. His style of play is based on high tempo Gegenpressing which has subsequently earned him the nickname of ‘The Alpine Klopp’.

KJETIL KNUTSEN - 12/1

The Norwegian has built a glittering CV to date, leading FK Bodo/Glimt from Eliteserien obscurity to a European force to be reckoned with in recent seasons after clinching back-to-back league titles. Knutsen secured the club’s return to European football following a 16-year absence after winning 26 of their 30 domestic games in 2020.

He achieved some particularly impressive results along the way and masterminded a 6-1 group stage win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma side in the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie. Celtic also felt the wrath with a 5-1 aggregate defeat in February and they also ran AC Milan close at the San Siro. Could Knutsen, who was recently among the favourites for the Brighton vacancy, repeat similar achievements in the Scottish Premiership and on the continent if he was to be the man lured to Ibrox?

MICHAEL O’NEILL - 14/1

The former Northern Ireland boss is on the lookout for a new club after being sacked by Stoke City following a sluggish start to the Championship season. Arguably, his most notable achievements were taking Shamrock Rovers into the 2011/12 Europa League group stages and leading his country to Euro 2016.

Has an extensive knowledge of Scottish football given he began his managerial career with Brechin City and watched a number of National Team players across the water.

CHRIS WILDER - 16/1

Led Sheffield United from mid-table in English League One to the top-half of the Premier League in just four years, earning him immense credit. Admittedly, Wilder struggled to improve upon that since the restart of the Coronavirus era, as the Blades suffered relegation. Following his dismissal as manager, he then endured an ill-fated stint at Middlesbrough, leaving the Riverside club in the relegation zone earlier this season.

A free agent after his sacking last month, Wilder is renowned for adopting a style of play that favours direct attacking football. Is he the type of manager Rangers need to lift them out of their slump at present?

SCOTT PARKER - 20/1

Relieved of his duties by AFC Bournemouth earlier this season which surprised many onlooker. The 9-0 defeat to Liverpool was enough to tempt the Cherries’ board to terminate the Englishman’s contract. A West Ham United legend, Parker is still viewed as a young up-and-coming manager in the UK, having won promotion to the Premier League twice in three seasons with Fulham and Bournemouth.

An offer to join Rangers would offer him the chance to compete for silverware rather than aiming for survival in England. Will be eager to prove his worth and rates as an intriguing outsider.

DAVID MARTINDALE - 25/1

The current Livingston boss continues to work wonders at the West Lothian outfit on a limited budget and has earned many plaudits from Rangers fans having guided the club to fourth in the Premiership table. Despite his troubled past, Martindale led the Lions to a top-six finish in season 202/21 and has showcased his skills as a top coach.