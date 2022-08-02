Most Notable People Map reveals most notable people who come from Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A map of the most notable people in the world has been created, revealing the most notable person from Glasgow.

The study has been released showing the most notable people to come from every part of the world.

The study found that the most notable person from Honolulu was the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Former Manchester United and Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson was lined up to manage the Team GB men's football side at the 2012 Olympics.

The list also found that Sean Connery came in at the top of the list for notable people from Edinburgh.

The most notable person to come from Scotland is Adam Smith, an economist and philosopher who was a pioneer of political economy and key figure during the Scottish Enlightenment.

So, who is the most notable person from Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the most notable person map.

How was the data collected?

Researchers from University of Paris aimed to calculate a person’s notability based on information gathered from Wikipedia to Wikidata.

The leader of the research team Morgane Laouénanabou wrote: ‘A new strand of literature aims at building the most comprehensive and accurate database of notable individuals,’ the research team, led by Morgane Laouénan wrote.

‘We collect a massive amount of data from various editions of Wikipedia and Wikidata.’

The data takes into account a number of different variables, for example they looked into the average number of views for each person from 2015 to 2018, but also takes into account the length of the wiki entries for each person.

Who is the most notable person from Glasgow?

The overall most notable person from Glasgow is listed as Gordon Brown, a British politician and the sixth post war Prime Minister.

Brown was born in Glasgow and went on to serve as Leader of the Labour Party from 2007 to 2010.

Before that he served as Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Blair government from 1997 to 2007. Brown served as an MP for both Dunfermline East and Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath throughout his career.

You can find the full interactive map on the Most Notable People website .

Who else is on the list for Glasgow’s most notable people?

When using the map there are four different categories of notable people, those categories are Culture, Discovery & Science, Leadership or Sports & Games.

This makes it easier for people to view the most notable person in their hometown.

The most notable person for the category of culture is listed as Mark Knopfler, a British singer-songwriter and lead guitarist and singer of rock band Dire Straits.

The most notable person for the category of discovery & science is Niall Ferguson, a historian who writes and lectures on international history, economic and financial history and British and American imperialism.

The most notable person for the category of Leadership is Gordon Brown, previous Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The most notable person for the category of Sports & Games is Sir Alex Ferguson who is a former football manager, and player. Ferguson is best known for managing Manchester United from 1968 to 2013, and is widely regarded as the greatest football managers of all time.

Who are the most notable people in other UK cities?

The study was run for people across the world, including cities in the UK.

Here are some of the most notable people across the most popular cities across the UK: