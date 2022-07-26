Glasgow Warriors to cycle 60 miles in support of Social Bite charity

A team of former Scotland internationals and Glasgow Warriors rugby stars will be donning lycra this summer as they take on the ‘Break the Cycle’ challenge for homelessness charity Social Bite.

The team, led by ex-Scotland captain and current Warriors Managing Director, Al Kellock, and including the likes of Gregor Townsend, Sean Longstaff, Ryan Grant, Callum Forrester, and John Manson, as well as Glasgow Warriors staff, will be pedalling the 60-mile route on Sunday 4 September from Scotstoun Stadium through to BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

They’ll be joined on the day by Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, comedian Elaine C Smith and an estimated 1,000 fellow fundraising cyclists taking on either the 60, 20 or three-mile routes with the aim of raising £1m to fund vital projects to end homelessness.

The Warriors team is called ‘Team Tom Smith’ in memory of the former Scotland international who tragically passed away from colorectal cancer earlier this year. Ten per cent of all fundraising will be donated to a trust that has been set up by the Scottish rugby community in aid of Tom Smith’s family.

As well as the physical event, the Break the Cycle campaign is also open to all through virtual challenges - with individuals, workplace teams and schools all encouraged to take on their own challenges to raise money to end homelessness.

There’s something for all the family as well with the shorter cycling routes on offer and a host of live performances, and food and drink vendors at the finish site within BT Murrayfield.

Al Kellock, Glasgow Warriors Managing Director, said: “I’m so proud that as a club we’re able to support Social Bite’s incredible work and play a small part in helping to break the cycle of homelessness while also helping to support Tom Smith’s family after the incredibly tough time they’ve been through.

“I would encourage Scottish rugby fans to join me in setting off from Scotstoun all the way to BT Murrayfield and help us raise as much as possible.

“It’s been a wee while since some of us in the team have trained like we did when we were playing so we’d be very grateful for the support!”

Josh Littlejohn MBE, CEO and Co-Founder of Social Bite, said: “Break the Cycle is back this year, bigger and better and we’re thrilled to have Al and the rest of the Warriors on board to help us raise much-needed funds.”

“The funds raised at Break the Cycle will help us support people across the country who have experienced homelessness, whether that’s through assisting people to find a safe place to call home, empowering people to get a job, or by providing free, fresh food to people who are homeless or suffering from food poverty.”

“With our new routes this year, the support of our famous faces getting involved, and what promises to be a real festival feel at the finish line at BT Murrayfield, we’re in for a really exciting event. I’d encourage everyone to sign-up or donate if they can and come along to enjoy what’s set to be an incredible day.”

Since launching in October 2021, Social Bite’s Jobs First employment programme has already supported 17 people from a background of homelessness in to mainstream employment. The barriers to work for people who have experienced homelessness are vast, and by partnering with some of the UK’s largest employers to ensure meaningful employment with wrap-around support, Social Bite is well on its way to surpassing its year one target of 20 people in jobs.