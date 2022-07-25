Here is our round up of summer holiday activities that won’t break the bank.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the summer holidays continue for schools around Glasgow, parents will be looking for activities to keep the kids occupied.

We have rounded up some of the best events happening across the region throughout the summer holidays.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read on to get a full breakdown of the activities, and their prices.

Most Popular

Kids Crafts

Price: £3

Children will enjoy an hour of themed crafting activities with one of the Pollok House team.

Each accompanying adult will be offered tea, coffee and biscuits and will also be encouraged to join in the crafting fun.

This event will be taking place on the following dates: 23 July 2022, 27 July 2022, 30 July 2022, 03 August 2022, 06 August 2022, 10 August 2022, 13 August 2022.

Address: 2060 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow South Side G43 1AT Website: Kids Crafts event

Ben Lomond

Price: Free

This famous walk is open all year round.

The summit is the highest part of land in care of the National Trust for Scotland. The lower land offers a wealth of woodland, and fields.

The area offers guided walks led by rangers who are experts in their field.

The walk has many historical points to be discovered, specifically on the lower slopes.

Address: Ben Lomond Ranger Service. Ardess Lodge, Rowardennan, by Drymen, G63 0AR Website: Ben Lomond Walk

Sea Mosters!

Price: Standard admission charges apply

Sea Monsters! will be an exploration of both the real and mythical creatures residing off the coasts of Scotland as well as those that are believed to lurk in oceans around the world.

Art, Science and History will be combined to create a magical and informative journey for visitors and their families.

This exhibition is a fantastical and fun celebration of Scottish legends and maritime mythology showcasing artists from across Scotland and beyond.

Address: Scottish Maritime Museum Harbour Road, Irvine KA12 8QE Website: https://www.scottishmaritimemuseum.org/exhibitions/sea-monsters/

Free Open Air Cinema

Price: Free

QPA is a stone stepped outdoor amphitheatre. People are encouraged to bring blankets, and cushions for comfort however foam matts and chairs can be provided.

While this event is free, booking is required.

Films will be running from 30 May 2022 up until 29 August 2022.

Address: Queens Park Langside Road, Glasgow South Side G42 Website: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/inhouseeventscic/

Glasgow Science Centre

The Glasgow Science Centre and Zero Waste Scotland are working together on the project.

Prices: £10.50 for ages 3-15, £12.50 for adults

The Glasgow Science Centre has a range of incredible experiences available, from their Planetarium, to Glasgow Tower. It’s a great day out to spend learning new things for the kids, and you!

Parking at Glasgow Science Centre costs £3 a day for GSC visitors.

Address: 50 Pacific Quay, Glasgow G51 1EA Website: https://www.glasgowsciencecentre.org/

Dino Discovery

Price: Free

There are some T-Rexcellent additional activities every Friday to Sunday 12-4pm!

Kids can get involved with the crafts on offer and meet Professor Jock McGulligudy of the Scottish Institute of Dinosaurology and Robyn the raptor handler each Saturday.

Address: 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow South Side G53 6QR Website: https://www.shopsilverburn.com/news/dino-discovery/

Baltic Street Adventure Playground

Price: Free

Baltic Street is a free Adventure Playground in the east end of Glasgow that focuses on free play and empowering children and young people to follow their own direction.

The event will be open from 11am to 5pm on Tuesday to Saturday throughout the summer holidays completely and no need to book - just turn up and play. They also provide a free hot lunch on those days at 1:30 to keep on fuelling the play.

Address: 427 Baltic Street, Glasgow East End G40 3EU Website: Baltic Street Adventure Playground event

Bubble Rush

Bubble Rush is returning to South Yorkshire this Sunday, as Barnsley Hospice launches its biggest, brightest, and frothiest charity 5K at Locke Park. Visit barnsleyhospice.org to register for your time-slot

Price: Adult £20, Junior £10

The course starts in a sea of bubbles and features four bubble stations along the route with cannons pumping out coloured foam to create a deep bubble bath.

This race starts at 10am on 14 August.

The course is family friendly, so you can run, jog, walk, dance or toddle through the foam. Pushchairs and wheelchairs are more than welcome.

Address: 520 Langside Road, Glasgow South Side G42 Website: Bubble Rush event

Codonas Funfairs

Price: Tokens are £1.50 each, 10 for £10 or 50 tokens for £40

This funfair is open every day during the school holidays here at the Riverside Museum 10am till 5pm.

There will be inflatable obstacles and a giant sandpit available for kids to play in.

Address: 100 Pointhouse Place, Glasgow West End G3 8RS Website: https://www.facebook.com/CodonasFunfairs/

Glasgow Encanto Sing-A-Long with Meet & Greet, Soft Play, Lunch & Party!

Outdoor Cinema Northampton, Delapre Abbey, Sunday June 19 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm

Price: £1.95 - £12.95

Ticket prices include the following activities:

• 2 Hour Soft Play Session at "Go Wild Glasgow" nominated as "Best Play Centre" at Scottish Business Awards

• Kids Meal with Drink Breakfast for 10am Session or Lunch with 12:30pm

• Stage Entertainment, Dancing & Party with Encanto.

• Meet & Greet for Pictures.

Address: 59 James Street, Glasgow East End G40 1BZ Website: https://www.gowildglasgow.co.uk/events/encanto-sing-a-long.php

Wonder World Soft Play

Prices: £7.95 for 3-12 year olds

This is Glasgow’s ultimate children’s soft play and adventure centre. The custom build area is designed to encourage imagination and physical development in a safe and fun environment.

Not to mention included in the price is limitless rides on the Wonderworld Express train throughout your visit.

Address: 99 Middlesex St, Kinning Park, Glasgow G41 1EEWebsite: https://www.wonderworldsoftplay.co.uk/uk/glasgow/

The Riverside Museum

The event will be held at the Riverside Museum. Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Prices: Free

Located at the junction of the Rivers Kelvin and Clyde, it houses the city’s fabulous transport and technology collections.

It opened in 2011 after a four-year build, with over 3,000 objects from the city’s world-famous collections displayed inside.

The collections reflect the important part Glasgow has played in the world through its contributions to heavy industries like shipbuilding, train manufacturing and engineering.

Address: Pointhouse Place, Glasgow, G3 8RS Website: The Riverside Museum

Plant Power!

Price: Free

This event will run on 23 July from 1pm - 3pm.

Attendees have been advised to meet at the entrance behind the old World Buffet restaurant (where parking is possible), Corselet Road, G53 7RN.

This event is free but booking is required.

Address: Dams to Darnley Country Park Website: https://damstodarnley.org/whats-on

Kelvingrove Walk

Prices: Free

The Kelvingrove park look is a short but sweet 3.2 kilometre track. It’s perfect for those sunny spells between spring showers for those who are desperate to get outside.

The trail is used for all activities like walking, running and road biking. Dogs are also welcome to join on this trail, however, they must be kept on a leash.

The trail is open all year round.

Address: Kelvinbridge, Glasgow G3 6NJ Website: Kelvin Grove Park loop informatio

Flip Out

Prices: N/A

Flip Out is one of the UK’s leading adventure & trampoline park operator delivering massive amounts of fun.

Since 2015 the UK has pioneered the adventure style format to include slides, free running, inflatables, assault course with the latest technology and incredible customer service.

Address: 89a Southcroft Rd, Rutherglen, Glasgow G73 1UG Website: https://www.flipout.co.uk/

Glasgow Botanics Gardens

Glasgow Botanic Gardens.

Prices: Free

Glasgow Botanic Gardens are stunning all year round, but the spring/summer period is when the gardens really come to life.

They are booming with stunning plants, and trees in all shapes, sizes and vibrant colours. It’s a chance for kids to learn, and to get them outside and appreciate the beauty of nature.

The grounds are open all year round from 7am to dusk, the glasshouses both close at 4pm.

Address: 730 Great Western Road, Glasgow, G12 0UE, Website: https://glasgowbotanicgardens.co.uk/

Glasgow City Centre Mural Trail

Prices: Free

With over 30 vibrant murals across the city, this trail will keep you and the kids entertained for hours.

Glasgow City Council created the Mural Trail and an associated grant fund for artists.

The aim was to assist residents and visitors in finding and enjoying our amazing city centre as well as the unique and exciting street art it has to offer.

Address: Glasgow G1 1NQWebsite: https://www.citycentremuraltrail.co.uk/

Climbzone

Prices: £15pp

Whether you’re looking for a birthday party venue, or just somewhere for the kids to get their energy out - Climzone has you covered.

Climzone is Glasgow’s premier indoor adventure park. It is the perfect playground for all, and is even home to the UK’s tallest indoor slide.

Address: Braehead, King’s Inch Rd, Paisley, Renfrew, Xsite PA4 8XQ Website: https://climbzone.co.uk/

Pollock Country Park Walk

Price: £2.50 - £4.50

There are many activities to do when you get to Pollock Country Park, with a range of facilities available from picnic areas, play parks and a wildlife garden.

It is open all year round, however the specific facilities contained within the park are subject to separate opening hours.

There are two main public car parks within Pollok Country Park, the Burrell Collection Car Park located via the Pollokshaws Road entrance which provides accessible parking bays and the Riverside Car Park at Pollok House located via Lochinch Road entrance.

Parking charges are in place from Monday 7 March 2022 - Sunday during the hours 10am - 6pm. Prices range from £2.50 for 4 hours and £4.50 for all day.